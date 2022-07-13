Can you do Prime Day returns?

Audio player loading…

Amazon’s annual Prime day deals event is drawing to a close in most regions, meaning you’re either looking forward to the arrival of your shiny new purchase or lamenting a missed opportunity to grab a bargain. You may also just be thankful that the whole ordeal is nearly over for another year.

In any case, millions of Amazon shoppers will have flocked to the online retailer's virtual storefront over the past 48 hours in the hope of securing discounted laptops, kitchenware and other popular items – but not every Prime Day customer will be entirely happy with the products that eventually arrive at their door.

As such, those unfortunate souls may soon be wondering whether they can return their Prime Day purchases to Amazon – and below, we detail everything you need to know about the company’s Prime Day returns policy.

Let’s kick off with the bottom line: Amazon’s Prime Day returns policy is the same as it is on any other day of the year. In other words, there is no Prime Day-specific returns policy.

The majority of items bought through Amazon – including all Amazon devices – can typically be returned within 30 days of purchase, and the same is true of products bought during Prime Day. Sometimes, Amazon will process returns requested between 30 and 60 days after purchase, but the retailer may charge a restocking fee in such instances.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / dennizn)

Naturally, there are some items – downloadable software, prepaid game cards, personal care products and so on – that can’t be returned at any time of the year, and you can check out this list (opens in new tab) for the full breakdown of non-returnable items to see if your latest Amazon purchase falls into that category.

Not all returnable purchases qualify for free returns, either, but those products that do include free returns will have a bold message saying so next to their price listing.

It also goes without saying that a return processed after Prime Day will only result in a refund equivalent to the price paid at the time of purchase (i.e. the deal price) – you can't pick up a discounted item and expect a full-price refund a week later.

So there you have it: Prime Day on Amazon is just like any other day on Amazon (save for the thousands of discounted items) and doesn’t impact your right to return purchases you’re unhappy with.

If you're still on the hunt for some last-minute Prime Day deals, head over to our Amazon Prime Day 2022 hub for the latest and greatest savings.