Bundesliga live stream: how to watch every 2020-21 fixture from anywhere

Will Bayern Munich reign supreme once again? Or is it finally time for somebody like Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig or Schalke to dethrone them? Here's how to get a Bundesliga live stream and watch German football online from anywhere you are in the world.

"Football is a simple game. 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." So goes the famous quote, which can just as easily be applied to Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are at the summit of club football. They were crowned Bundesliga champions for an incredible eighth season in a row in June, and went on to claim the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, too.

2020/21 Bundesliga cheat sheet The 2020/21 season Bundesliga runs from September 18 and is set to conclude with the relegation playoff second leg on May 29. Full streaming and TV viewing details are listed below, and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are by trying ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days.

The Bundesliga is Germany's top-tier domestic football league, and it's arguably the strongest in Europe right now. It produced two of the four most recent Champions League semi-finalists (and the ultimate winner), with RB Leipzig surprising the world to come within a whisker of the grand prize.

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Dortmund's young terminator Erling Haaland, who scored 13 in 15 for die Schwarzgelben despite only joining midway through the season. Lucien Favre has also used the summer break to strengthen in some key areas, adding Thomas Meunier, Reinier and Jude Bellingham to Dortmund's ranks.

At the other end of the table are five-time Bundesliga champions Stuttgart and the once great Arminia Bielefeld, freshly promoted from the 2. Bundesliga and replacing the outgoing Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn. Werder Bremen stayed up by the skin of their teeth, the away goals rule coming to their rescue.

Here's how to watch a Bundesliga live stream no matter where you are in the world. Follow our guide below and you'll never have to miss a goal.

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on the 2020/21 Bundesliga live stream action, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

After extensive testing, our personal favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on pretty much whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, so that it thinks it is in a different location. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it downloaded and installed, just go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and you'll virtually transport yourself back home - it really is that easy. Then you're ready to watch your Bundesliga live stream of choice wherever you are in the world.



How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in the UK

Anyone wanting to watch top-flight German football in Great Britain or Ireland is well-served by BT Sport, which has exclusive rights to Bundesliga matches in the UK. In terms of getting BT Sport, it's available as part of the provider's wide range of TV and broadband packages - as well as being offered as an add-on with Sky. But more temptingly, there's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a Bundesliga live stream and watch online in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US, and the lion's share of games will be aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, though some will also be on the traditional TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and Spanish-language ESPN Deportes. ESPN+ is seriously great value at just $5.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the many big soccer soccer matches, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, UFC and more. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. And you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to live stream Bundesliga soccer in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show German top-tier football action this season. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you decide you like it and sign up, but subsequently find yourself away from Canada unable to access it like you would at home, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

