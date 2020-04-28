Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a $50 price cut at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a quality pair of headphones, but don't want to pay full price, then you're in luck. Best Buy has price cuts on Bose's best-selling noise canceling headphones, which include the QuietComfort 35 II that are on sale for $299. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones. You can also score a $100 price cut on the Bose 700 noise canceling earphones.

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancellation technology with three different levels to fit any and all environments. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the Bose QC35 II and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-quality headphones. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Bose headphones on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Bose headphone deals:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $299 at Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Now with $100 off, this is the cheapest they've ever been.

Not in the US? You'll find the best Bose QC35 II prices below:

