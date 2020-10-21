Black Friday laptop deals land early this week in the latest Amazon sale

If you're shopping for laptop deals ahead of this year's Black Friday sales, you may want to check out Amazon's precursor 'Holiday Dash' event, which has some great discounts right now.

Today's early Black Friday laptop deals start at just $620.50 for this awesome convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. That $109 discount brings this previously expensive convertible laptop right down into the mid-range price bracket. For the cash, you're getting a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which makes it a great buy if you want a super-lightweight laptop that's perfect for both laptop and tablet use.

Another highlight is this 14-inch LG Gram being reduced right down to just $996.99 thanks to $200 off - a great price on a Windows laptop that'll give any MacBook a run for its money. Not only is this LG incredibly thin and light, with an 18.5-hour battery life, but it's also rocking 3 Thunderbolt ports, a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Subsequently, it's a fantastic laptop for both intensive productivity tasks and working on the go.

We've rounded up a few more of our favorites from today's laptop deals just down below, so definitely check those out too - especially if you're looking for a premium or gaming laptop.

Not in the US? Check out today's best laptop deals in your region just below.

Early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop: $729.99 $620.50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a lightweight, portable, and highly versatile laptop, look no further than the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 - on sale right now at Amazon. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here too, alongside an attractive well-built chassis that's capable of both laptop, and tablet modes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) 13-inch tablet: $899 $748 at Amazon

While not exactly a traditional laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs in such a huge amount of power in a small space it's far more capable than most tablets. 8GB of RAM, a 10th gen Intel Core i5, and a 128GB SSD are the specs on this baseline version, which is now seeing a $150 price cut at Amazon. Note - the type cover is not included in this deal, but you can pick it up separately for $109 currently.

LG Gram 14-inch laptop: $1,199 $996.99 at Amazon

Save $203 on one of the lightest, slimmest laptops money can buy this week at Amazon. Not only does this LG Gram feature a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but it also boasts a whopping 18.5-hours of battery life, plus 3 Thunderbolt 3 ports. That means this is one versatile little machine, and very much a top Windows alternative to the likes of the Apple MacBook Pro.

CyberPower Tracer IV Slim 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on a fully specced up gaming machine ready to take on the next-gen of games this week at Amazon. With an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-10300H, 512GB SSD plus 144Hz screen, this CyberPower packs in a lot of power under its hood, especially for the price.

Early Black Friday deals: Should I wait?

We're expecting big things with this year's Black Friday laptop deals, which are always an integral part of the much larger Black Friday deals event. If you're dead set on waiting until next month to see how things play out - that's absolutely a valid course of action.

That said, these early laptop deals are proof that retailers are much more eager to offer sales outside of the traditional period defined over previous years. If you need a laptop, these are great deals all around so you shouldn't feel like you're missing out if you want to pull the trigger today.

