Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 sales in Australia: these are the best deals

Update: The biggest sales event of the year is over, but that doesn't mean the tech deals will stop. We will continue to find the biggest discounts on the hottest gadgets in our regularly updated Best Australian Tech Deals page.

The big Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail sales may have originated in the US, and although they aren’t officially a thing yet in Australia, retailers Down Under are catching up with the trend and beginning to cash in, offering a plethora of discounts to lure shoppers.

Last year, this shopping strategy paid off, with reports from the 2016 sale event showing a 6% increase in retail sales for the November average in Australia. And with Black Friday here again, the shopping frenzy is on a roll again.

On this page you'll find the TechRadar AU team's top deal picks, plus links to the various retailer- and product-based pages to help you find more specific deals.

Let's get into it!

Looking for the best non-tech Black Friday deals? Check out our sister site Getprice!

We've also got dedicated pages for a few products that have some excellent Black Friday discounts. So if you're after big savings on cameras, laptops or gaming consoles, head to our product-based Black Friday pages listed below.

Best Black Friday 2017 deals in Australia

PCs, laptops and tablets

Apple iPad 9.7 32GB Wi-Fi ($397; save $72): Combining portability with power and a dazzling True Tone display, the 9.7-inch iPad can be combined with a Smart Keyboard and Pencil to become a great 2-in-1. It’s a premium device, but you can save $72 on 2017 edition of the iPad 9.7 by getting it from Officeworks for $397 .

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 laptop ($1,499; save $500): Lenovo promises that this lightweight and slim 14-inch laptop is tough, thanks to its carbon-fibre reinforced chassis. With this chassis is housed an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The laptop even features a Full HD display. The latest iteration of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is on sale for $1,499 at Lenovo , saving you $500 on the RRP of $1,999.

Lenovo X1 Yoga (Gen 2) 2-in-1 laptop ($1,699; save $900): The X1 Yoga is a seriously premium 2-in-1 from Lenovo, with the portability, interactability and convenience of a tablet and the processing power and reliability of a laptop. This particular configuration of the 14-inch features an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with a Full HD multitouch display. You can get the Lenovo X1 Yoga for $900 off the retail price of $2,599 at the Lenovo store, bringing it down to $1,699.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 512GB/16GB/Core i7 laptop ($2,239; down from $2,799): Dell has managed to cram a 13-inch display into a 11-inch chassis by making the screen practically bezel-less. The 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display on the XPS 13 boasts an impressive Quad HD+ (3,200 x 1,800) resolution. It even manages a long battery life and tops our list of the 10 best Ultrabooks of 2017 . This configuration features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, with a $500 discount to boot. Head to Dell’s site and this XPS 13 2-in-1 can be yours for $2,239.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop ($1,599, save $400): If you're not after a 2-in-1 option but you're after the portability and power that comes with it, then Dell's XPS 13 laptop is an excellent choice. With the InfinityEdge display you'll get more screen for less bulk, and considering this laptop is packing a 7th-gen Intel Core processor and 8GB of RAM, it's a veritable portable powerhouse. You can save $400 if you buy the Dell XPS 13 Laptop for $1,599 from the company's own site.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 256GB/16GB/Core i7 laptop ($1,079; down from $1,799): If you're keen on watching movies on the go, or taking your design work with you, then you'll be wanting an above-average display size on your laptop — enter the Dell Inspiron 15-inch Laptop. With a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop has enough power to keep your everyday operations smooth while a 16GB SSD will give you enough room to work with and speedy boot times as well. Shop from Dell's store directly to get the Inspiron 15 5000 for only $1,079 , down from $1,799.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 ($799, save $200): Kitted out with a 256GB SSD and running on an Intel Core i3 processor, the Inspiron 13 combines just enough portability and power to balance out your everyday computing. With a Full HD 13-inch touchscreen display and the ability to convert to a tablet at will, this is perfect for the home, office, and everywhere in between. Score yourself the mega-affordable Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for only $799 from Microsoft’s store.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Laptop ($1,379, save $920): Featuring a brand-new 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, a Full HD display and an infrared camera for facial recognition, this 15-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop from Dell usually comes with a premium price tag of $2,299, but head over to Dell’s store and you can save close to a grand on this Dell Inspiron 15 7000, bringing it down to $1,379 .

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one desktop PC ($1,499; save $500): This 24-inch desktop computer features a 7th-generation AMD A12 processor, alongside 16GB of memory and a 128GB SSD, plus a touchscreen FHD display for you to interact with your work. And with a Radeon RX 560 graphics card, you should be able to manage 60fps in most games too. Dell is giving you the chance to save $500 on this machine, so head on over to the company’s eBay page where the Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-one PC is available for $1,499 , down from $1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop (from $849; save up to $300): Samsung wanted something better than the Galaxy TabProS and came up with the Galaxy Book. Boasting a 10.6-inch Full HD display and packing the S Pen in the box, this hybrid weighs no more than 650g, making it extremely portable. You can get the Wi-Fi only version of the Galaxy Book from Samsung for just $849 , but if you’d like to stay connected when out and about, the 4G model of the Galaxy Book is on sale for $999 – that’s a $250 and $300 saved respectively.

PC Peripherals & Accessories

HTC Vive VR Headset ($899): We’ve seen prices for the apex VR tech drop in recent months, so now is an excellent time to see what all the fuss is about. Although the Vive headset is already discounted on HTC’s own store, you may as well save an extra $100 and throw yourself face-first into the world of VR. You can get the HTC Vive VR Headset for an impressive $899 from Mwave.

HyperX Alloy FPS Gaming Keyboard ($70, down from $140): For the PC gamers out there looking to up their kit with a mechanical keyboard, the Alloy FPS from Hyper X is a great option. With Cherry MX switches and a sturdy yet portable design, this keyboard is a true workhorse for gaming. Mwave currently have these keyboards at half price, which is an awesome steal, and you can get the HyperX Alloy FPS with Red ,or Blue, Brown Cherry MX Switches depending on your play-style and typing preference.

HyperX Pulsefire Gaming Mouse and Fury S Mousepad ($40, down from $80): If you’re looking at competition-ready gaming mice but don’t want to drop hundred, the Pulsefire is a high-performing, yet minimalistic gaming mouse that will keep your wallet full and your aim true. Get your hand on this incredible combo from Mwave for only $40 with the HyperX Pulsefire Gaming mouse and Fury S Mousepad .

ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix 3GB ($249): Looking for a new GPU? The latest range of GTX graphics cards certainly pack a punch, and if you’re after a more compact build then the Asus Phoenix GTX 1060 with 3GB of VRAM is worth a look. Get the GeForce GTX 1060 Phoenix GPU for only $249 from Mwave.

Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SATA III SSD ($389): Generally considered as the best value-for-money SSD on the market, the Samsung Evo series is worth checking out if you’re after plenty of storage but don’t want to be weighed down by older HDD load times. This 1TB SSD offers plenty of storage space and features SATA III and Samsung’s own 3D V-NAND for faster read and write speeds. You can get the Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SSD for only $389 from Mwave, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it anywhere.

Canon Pixma Pro-100S A3 Photo Inkjet Printer ($559, save $140): For the photographers and professionals out there, this Canon Pixma A3 Inkjet is sure to do justice to your shots. Capable of A3 photo-quality printing up to a resolution of 4,800 x 2,400, this wireless printer can churn it out when it needs to or capture the magic of your photos or business materials in hard form. You can have the Canon Pixma Pro-100S Inkjet Printer for only $559 if you shop at the Good Guys, but you’ll need to enter the code BFPRINTER during checkout.

Headphones

Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones ($99; down from $179): It’s a good time to be shopping for tech, especially if you’ve been after a set of Bose headphones that promise comfort alongside delivering superb sound. Until 28 November, Harvey Norman has the Apple-compatible version of the Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear buds on sale for just $99 . If you’re after the Android version , head to Apollo Hi-Fi and grab a pair of the SoundTrue Ultra headphones for the same price.That’s a saving of $80 for a set of Bose in-ear buds.

Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones (from $289; save up to $110): With exemplary sound quality and equally excellent ambient noise cancellation, the QC25s will suit the serious or the casual listener. It usually carries a premium price tag of $399, but if you’re after the Apple version, the Bose QC25s can be yours for $289 at Apollo Hi-Fi. The Android version, however, will set you back by another $10 at Harvey Norman where the QC25s are $299 .

JBL Reflect Mini BT Sports in-ear Bluetooth headphones ($79; save $100): Here’s a gym buddy that promises JBL’s signature sound and won’t mind if it gets all sweaty. And it carries a whopping saving of $100 on it usual RRP of $179. Head to the Microsoft Store and get yourself a pair of JBL Reflect Mini BT Sport buds for just $79 .

Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass wireless headphones ($199; save $100): If you love bass – we mean really love bass – then now’s a good time to swoop in on a pair of Sony’s Extra Bass cans with a dedicated Bass Effect button. Pump it up for 18 hours straight over Bluetooth or plug it in for passive listening. You can grab the Sony XB950B1 wireless cans for just $199 , with $100 still in the pocket.

Televisions

Sony 55-inch A1 4K OLED TV ($3,499; save $1,500): Sony’s first stab at bringing big-screen OLED to Australia has been a success, with the A1 OLED television series bringing sharp picture clarity, gorgeous colours and room-filling sounds. The 55-inch A1 carries a price tag of $4,999, but now’s your chance to save over $1,500 on this beautifully designed telly and getting the 55-inch A1 OLED TV for $3,499 .

LG 55-inch OLED55E7T smart TV ($3,000; save $759): Been dreaming of getting yourself an OLED TV but have so far been thrown off by the cost? Well, owning a brand-new TV that displays the blackest blacks and the most vivid colours can be yours for lesser than usual thanks to eBay’s 20% off on the item until November 26. Apply the code POWERON at checkout and the 55-inch LG OLED E7 telly can be yours for $3,000 .

Soniq UX16A 65" UHD TV ($999, down from $1,299): If you're keen on getting into the 4K game but would like to do so at a reasonable cost, the Soniq UX16A with its massive 65-inch display is certainly a decent solution. Elegant and slim in design, and powered by a quad core processor this Soniq treads the line between workhorse and designer centrepiece. So grab the Soniq 65-inch UX16A TV for $999 .

Panasonic 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV (1,596; save $399): Panasonic’s EX600 series of television sets promise vibrant colours in glorious 4K HDR quality. So change the way you watch telly and save 20% on eBay. The price of the 65-inch Panasonic TH-65EX600A 4K TV drops to $1,596 when the code POWERON is applied at checkout, saving you $399.

Sony X8000E 49-inch 4K HDR TV ($999; save $1,000): Looking for a 4K TV that won’t cost you an arm and a leg? Sony’s 49-inch X8000E 4K HDR TV is on sale for just $999 , saving you over $1,000 on the usual RRP of $1,999. That’s half price! The telly features a Triluminos Display, promising excellent colour and, of course, every image showcased in stunning 4K detail.

Sony KD70X6700E 70-inch 4K HDR TV ($2,498, save $1,000): Want to take a step into the wonderful world of HDR? How about 4K? This smart TV from Sony has it all, AND it’s a monstrous 70 inches to boot. This TV has all the mod-cons – from Smart TV app hosting to smart image processing – and right now you can save a whopping $1,000 on the Sony X6700E 70-inch TV for only $2,498 from JB Hi-Fi.

Other audio & video

Sonos Play:1 speaker ($225; save $74): Sonos’ signature sound quality with a smaller price tag sounds like a darn good deal to us. You can now snag the Sonos Play:1 for just $225 , down from $299, at Todds Hi-Fi. This little speaker can fit into any snug little spot or can be used in the kitchen and even bathroom. So stream your favourite tunes through the house via Wi-Fi and control with the dedicated app.

Google Home smart speaker ($146; save $53): Get help with planning your day or with the little things that need doing around the house, like switching off your smart lighting system. Google Home is here to help. Usually retailing at $199 apiece, you can now save over $50 on the smart speaker and get yourself a Google Home for $146 from Harvey Norman.

JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker ($149; save $80): Planning a pool party during the Christmas break? Then you’ll need a waterproof speaker with big sound, and the JBL Charge 3 is all that and more. Not only will keep your party rocking, it will even charge your smartphone while it’s doing its thing. If you want to save some dosh on the speaker, head to the Microsoft Store and grab the Charge 3 for $149 and save yourself $80 on the usual RRP.

Samsung Series 6 HW-MS6501 Curved Soundbar Sound+ ($449; save $450): With nine built-in speakers and a wide-range tweeter, Samsung promises big sound from a sleek design. This curved beauty usually costs a hefty $899, but it’s half price now at Samsung. So go on, change how you enjoy your entertainment by grabbing a Samsung Series 6 HW-MS6501 curved soundbar for just $449 .

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox One X with Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II ($584): Want to experience the world’s most powerful gaming console? You can get your hands on Microsoft’s latest Xbox One X along with two games (Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus) for less than the cost of the console itself! Incredible. Get the Xbox One X with Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II for only $584 from EB Games eBay store and be sure to enter the code PANTONE to get that 10% off.

Microsoft Xbox One S with Assassin’s Creed Origins, Evil Within 2, and Wolfenstein II ($251): If you’re keen to get your hands on the latest and greatest console games, there is currently no cheaper way to do it than with this package. You’ll score yourself the glorious Xbox One S console, along with Assassin’s Creed Origins, The Evil Within 2, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Get the Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed Origins, Evil Within 2, and Wolfenstein II bundle for only $251 from EB Games eBay store and be sure to enter the code PANTONE to get that 10% off.

UPDATE : It looks like stock has run out, but keep an eye on it as it's likely to replenish. Sony PS4 Pro with 5 games ($449, save $300): Well, EB Games eBay store seems to have the winning PS4 Pro bundle right now, with a ridiculous games bundle for a lower price than anyone else is even selling the console for. You’ll get Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Dishonored 2, The Evil Within 2, Fallout 4, and Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, along with either a black or white PS4 Pro console. This stupendous PS4 Pro bundle will only cost you $449 , so grab it while it’s hot. Be sure to enter PANTONE at checkout to score yourself the 10% discount.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB ($269, save $170): Yes, there are plenty of appealing bundles going for the PS4 system, but if you’re just after the console itself, there’s no better price out there than from Sony’s own store. If none of the bundled games appeal to you, or even if you’re just after a media player, you can get a 500GB PS4 Slim for only $269 from Sony’s store , saving you $170, and you can even grab a White PS4 if you’re after something a little different.

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB with Assassin's Creed Origins ($257): If you're not after a 1TB console and but you do want to dive right into the latest Assassin's Creed, Harvey Norman has a stellar bundle that comes in at well under $300! Get this Xbox One S 500GB bundle for only $257 at Harvey Norman.

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB with Shadow of War, NBA 2K18, and a free game ($279): This is an exceptional bundle for those keen on getting their hands on Shadow of War, NBA 2K18 and a free game of your choice. The choice is incredibly limited, but thankfully they're bothh great titles. Take your pick from Forza Motorsport 6 or Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition. you can grab this excellent Xbox One S 500GB bundle for only $279 .

Nintendo Switch Console ($399): If you’ve been waiting to grab the latest Nintendo console for less, here’s your chance! The Nintendo Switch is a versatile beast – capable of being played on-the-go or on your TV – and is home to such critically-acclaimed titles as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. You can save a few dollars on the console at JB Hi-Fi, which is the first time we’ve seen any real reductions in price since release, so grab the Nintendo Switch for only $399 .

Xbox One games (Save up to 65%): If you’re looking for something new to play on your Xbox One, then Microsoft is offering some excellent discounts on its digital and physical games. If you head over to the Xbox games page , you can save quite a bit on the latest titles, and even more-so if you’re an Xbox Gold subscriber. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is 50% off if you’re a Gold member, for instance, as is The Witcher 3. Alternatively, you can check out Microsoft’s game page for some of the slightly older, but still popular titles .

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle with Skyrim VR ($364): You don’t want to get yourself all VR-ready only to have nothing to play once you’re set up. So why not grab this spectacular bundle from EB Games’ eBay store, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, PS4 Camera, as well as the Skyrim VR and VR Worlds games to go along with it. Grab this neat PlayStation VR Skyrim bundle for only $364 when you use the code PANTONE at checkout.

Smartphones & Accessories

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ($999, save $380): Perhaps the best phablet in the market today, the Galaxy Note 8 is a success story after the debacle that was the exploding Note 7. With a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, 6GB of RAM to keep the device performing smoothly and a brilliant camera system, the Note 8 is big in every way. If you’ve been waiting to lay your hands on this handset, get the Samsung Galaxy Note8 for only $999 at JB Hi-Fi .

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (from $799.20; usually from $999): The Note 8 might be making waves in the smartphone market right now, but that takes nothing away from the Samsung Galaxy S8 and it’s bigger brother, the S8 Plus, both being one of the best premium Android handsets available today. Until November 26, you can save 20% on the listed price both these phones when shopping at eBay, provided you use the code POWERON at checkout. That brings the price of the Midnight Black edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8 down to $799.20 , while the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus comes down to just over $999 , available in Midnight Black. You can also get the Galaxy S8 Plus for $999 in Maple Gold as well.

tech21 smartphone cases (up to 75% off): Popular smartphone case-maker tech21 has a range of s elected phone cases discounted by up to 75% off RRP when you buy directly from its website. The selection includes cases for many iOS and Android flagship devices (both old and new), such as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus and Google Pixels.

Cameras

Olympus E-M10 Mk II single 14-42mm EZ lens kit ($678; save 15%): With a compact and stylish body and coming kitted out with a 14-42mm lens, this interchangeable lens mirrorless camera in Olympus’ OM-D range is an excellent choice for prosumer photographers. You can read our E-M10 MK II review to find out just why we like it so much. And, for Black Friday, you can save plenty on this cool little shooter by heading to The Good Guys and applying the code BFCAMERA at checkout and snagging the E-M10 Mark II single lens kit for $678 , down from $789.

Sony RX100 III compact camera ($848; save $251): It might be a couple of generations old, but the RX100 III is still a darn good compact shooter that fits perfectly into a pocket. It boasts an electronic viewfinder (EVF), a great lens and a superb sensor. If you’re not that big on 4K video capture, this is a great little shooter, plus there’s $251 to be saved on Sony’s website. So snag yourself a Sony RX100 III for $848 , down from $1,099.

Sony RX100 V compact camera ($1,348; save $351): The latest in the RX100 lineup of Sony compact cameras is the best of the lot. With a built-in electronic viewfinder, an impressive autofocus system that can match a mirrorless or DSLR camera, the RX100 V produces excellent images and records 4K video. It carries a hefty price tag, but this is your chance to save $351 on the Sony RX100 V with the shooter on sale for $1,348. Register your purchase with Sony before January 31 and you can even score a bonus gift card worth $150.

Sony Alpha a7R II mirrorless camera ($3,185; save $1,314 + bonus $500 gift card): With a 42MP backside-illuminated (BSI) sensor producing some amazing high-resolution images, you can print your photos to any size you want without a single thought. Plus it’s fast and feature-packed, with a sharp AF system. What makes this camera even more enticing is the whopping $1,314 saving. So if you’ve been looking for a brand-new shooter, give the Sony Alpha a7R II a consideration for $3,185 . And when purchased before January 31, you can register your claim on Sony’s site to receive an bonus $500 gift card to spend, perhaps, on a G-Masters series lens.

Sony FDR-X3000 4K Action Cam ($545, save $104): For the adrenaline junkies that want to relive all the action in glorious 4K, this Sony Action Cam is your new best friend. With built-in GPS to track your adventure, and integrated Wi-Fi to quickly transfer your video files and stills, this little unit is a very convenient companion on your high-octane outings. This FDR-X3000 4K Action Cam can be yours for only $545 , saving over $100. But if you’re not so worried about resolution, the Sony HD 1080p Sports Action Cam is only $199 , saving you $100.

GoPro Hero5 Black 4K action camera ($399, save $70): GoPro has become synonymous with action cameras and, as a company, has listened to its fans, coming out with some of the best rugged, go-anywhere cams on the market today. The GoPro Hero5 Black is a sturdy little camera that shoots 4K videos at 30fps and 12MP still images . You can save $70 if you grab it from JB Hi-Fi, so get yourself the GoPro Hero5 Black for only $399 .

Miscellaneous

DJI Spark drone Fly More combo ($949, down from $1,099): The Spark drone from DJI is an excellently affordable unit, and when it comes in the Fly More bundle, you get a lot of included essentials to really get the most out of this flying camera. You can save $150 on the already-discounted bundle price and grab the Fly More combo for only $949, available in Red , Yellow , Green , Blue , and White .

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater ($399; save $200): Heat your room in winter while using the same device to cool your home in summer. Dyson’s premium AM09 Hot + Cool fans are versatile and look like a piece of modern art. If you’ve been wanting one of these fans, you can now save $200 on eBay and snag a Dyson Hot + Cool fan for $399 in black and white .

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker ($149, save $100): Keep on top of your fitness regime with a $100 saving in your pocket. Not only will it keep tabs on your steps and sleep patterns, it will even record your heart rate and has the capability of recognising different exercises and sports. Head to eBay and get yourself a brand-new Fitbit Alta HR for just $149, available in Coral in size large. The Alta HR is also available in small in Fuchsia and Coral as well.

Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker ($143.20; save $35.80): Summer is upon us and you’d want to look your best. So keep tabs on your fitness routine, get the help of a fitness tracker, and one of the best in the market is the Fitbit Charge 2. It does everything you need – tracks your steps and sleep, records different sports and your heart rate – and even comes with a GPS. Right now, you can get the black large size Fitbit Charge 2 for $143.20 by applying the code POWERON at checkout. If you’d like to add a dash of colour, the blue and teal Charge 2 is available in small.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush ($239.20; save $59): Get a healthier, cleaner and whiter set of chomps with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush. It promises 7x better cleaning than a manual toothbrush thanks to the head vibrating hundreds of times each second. Plus the battery could well last all week before it needs a top-up, making it well worth its premium price tag. But you can save 20% on eBay with the application of the code POWERON . That brings the price of the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush down to just over $239 , saving you $59 on the usual retail price.

The history of Black Friday sales

Black Friday is always the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so Black Friday 2017 will be on 24 November.

It’s the starting gun of the Christmas shopping season, and it’s famous for what retailers call ‘ doorbusters ’: deals so good that shoppers will try and break down the front doors to get at them. Inevitably, that means it’s also famous for shoppers battling one another, with each Black Friday bringing a new bunch of YouTube clips showing people fighting over flat-screen TVs.

The tradition of sales on Black Friday began in the ‘60s, when American retailers used to mark profits and losses in their ledgers in black and red ink respectively. Before the Christmas season kicked off, retailers tried to turn year-long losses into black-marked profits, thus kicking off the largest and most popular shopping trend of the year.

Australian retailers began to show interest in replicating Black Friday sales locally about five years ago, and the shopping event now gets nearly as much attention as the Melbourne Cup.

But Black Friday doesn’t have to be about getting caught in a real crowd of shoppers trying to reach the best bargains. Online deals are available in plenty, meaning you can beat the crowds and not have to take a day off work.

Black Friday 2017 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

Are Black Friday sales held in Australia?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in Australia over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and Ted's Cameras offering big bargains on a wide variety of products.

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving. It’s a day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season. Black Friday 2017 will be Friday, 24 November.

What and when is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2017 will be on Monday, 27 November.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers. As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday 2017 deals?

Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

Yes. In Australia, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which give you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.