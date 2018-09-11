Bethesda is holding a charity concert with live music from Fallout, Skyrim and more

Bethesda is doing something a little different come Saturday, November 3, by holding a live concert in aid of charity featuring music from some of its most popular game franchises including Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

You’ll be able to catch some tunes from the upcoming Fallout 76, which is at least a form of sneak (aural) preview of the much-anticipated post-apocalyptic RPG with a focus on online multiplayer. That will come alongside tracks from Fallout 3 and 4, plus Skyrim and more – plus some further surprises promised – with all the music performed by the Parallax Orchestra and Choir.

All the money raised from ticket sales will go to the charity War Child UK, which is organising the event alongside Bethesda and Metropolis Music.

VIP perks

‘War Child UK presents Bethesda Game Studios in Concert’ is being held at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, and tickets go on sale from tomorrow at 9am, costing £45 plus. There are VIP tickets for ‘preferred seating’ and other bonuses like exclusive merch, and even a page from the Fallout 76 score signed by the composer, Inon Zur, who will also be available for a meet-and-greet.

This is all part of a series of War Child UK fundraising events, drumming up money to support children in war-torn countries (you can find out more about the charity here).

If you want to book yourself a ticket, you’ll need to head here tomorrow morning (September 12), with sales kicking off at 9am as mentioned.

Fallout 76 is due out on November 14 on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC, although when it comes to the latter, you’ll only be able to buy it direct from Bethesda.net (it won’t be on Steam, or other popular digital distribution platforms).