Best smartphones for audiophiles in India

Audio experience is often ignored when it comes to discussing about the best features of modern smartphones. Most often, the debate centres around the chipset, display, cameras and the design. However, audio experience matters too. Imagine buying a high-end smartphone that cannot manage to output quality audio, either through the loudspeaker or through earphones.

In this post today, we take a look at some of the best smartphones for audiophiles – after all, if you are paying a premium, you deserve great sound as well.

LG V30+

The V30+ is all about subtleties

Release date: September 2017 | Weight: 158g | Dimensions: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 6.0-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP+16MP | Front camera: 5MP

Streamlined design

Excellent audio performance

Low-light photography not great

LG has constantly been one of the few companies to focus on the audio experience in its flagship smartphones. The V30+ comes with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for an enhanced audio experience, and the icing on the cake is that it also has a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing you to pair your favourite headsets with the phone.

Other specs include a 6-inch Quad HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and it is also MIL-STD-810G compliant.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.

Review- LG V30+

HTC U11

One of the best phones for music out there

Release date: June 2017 | Weight: 169g | Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 16MP

Amazing audio

Very impressive camera

Fingerprint magnet

Squeezable edges don't impress

With the U11, HTC has tweaked the speaker combo found on the HTC 10 – the U11 is not only significantly louder, it also offers more clarity compared to the HTC 11. While it does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack, HTC’s bundled USonic earbuds offer a delightful customised audio experience based on the user’s ear formation.

The HTC U11 comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device offers a 12MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera.

Review- HTC U11

LG G6

A lower-power – and cheaper – version of the LG V30

Release date: March 2017 | Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440x2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB / 6GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great screen

Water-resistant

Last year's CPU

Camera upgrades minimal

The LG G6 also features Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a 3.5mm audio jack like the LG V30+. The phone comes with a single bottom-firing speaker, but it is loud enough when compared to other devices.

The device includes a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The LG G6 features a 13MP + 13MP dual camera setup at the back and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Review- LG G6

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

A brilliant phone for camera and stylus fans alike

Release date: September 2017 | Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2630 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Amazing performance

Impressive camera

Expensive

Weak speaker

While Samsung does not tout the audio features of the Galaxy Note 8 as much, the latest flagship from the company offers a stellar audio experience. Even in the absence of stereo speakers, the Note 8 is loud. When coupled with a standard set of headphones, the audio quality remains excellent, with low degradation and stereo crosstalk.

The Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display, an octa core Eynos 8895 chipset or a Snapdragon 835 chipset, depending on the market, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy Note 8 features a 12MP + 12MP dual camera setup at the back and an 8MP secondary camera at the front.

Review- Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony copies and pastes another flagship that’s solid

Release date: September 2017 | Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148 x 73.4 x 7.4mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 2,700mAh | Rear camera: 19MP | Front camera: 13MP

HDR display is good for video

Dust and water resistant

Dated design

Sony is also well known for the media experience on its smartphones, and as such, the Xperia XZ1 is no different. The phone comes with S-Force Front Surround stereo speakers and supports hi-res 24-bit/192kHz audio.

The Xperia XZ1 includes a 5.2-inch full HD display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The device features a 19MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

Review- Sony Xperia XZ1