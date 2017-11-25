The Best Newegg Black Friday deals 2017

Newegg's Black Friday 2017 deals may technically be over, but the sales are continuing well into the weekend and right on through Cyber Monday.

Newegg has earned its reputation as a trusted retailer of computers and components, dealing in everything from laptops and desktops to motherboards and liquid cooling systems. Whether you're building your own PC or buying one ready-built, Newegg is the place to find what you're looking for.

However, Newegg's price cuts don't stop at PCs. For the holiday shopping season, it's also offering massive savings on phones, drones, home goods, smartwatches and car tech, just to name a few.

If you're keeping an eye on Newegg and are ready to click 'Add To Cart' at a moment's notice, keep reading for the best deals Newegg has to offer beyond Black Friday.

The best Newegg deals

As mentioned, one of Newegg's signature features is its Daily Deals page. It's here you'll find super savings that, as the tagline says, are "Deal Today, Gone Tomorrow."

Since these deals repopulate daily, you'll find savings every day from Black Friday to Cyber Monday 2017 and beyond. However, you'll have to act fast in order to get the deal you want before it disappears.

Here are some of the top product deals available on Newegg right now. Just remember, many deals expire at the end of every day, so keep checking the Daily Deals page for the latest savings.

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

Now $279 (was $399) $120 off

The AMD Ryzen 7 1700X is an impressive octo-core processor in its own right and now you can get one of AMD top-tier CPUs for less than $300. View Deal

Gigabyte GA-AX370 Gaming K5

Now $134.99 (was $169.99) $35 off

You're going to want a solid motherboard to go with that Ryzen processor and we recommend this one from Gigabyte. Not only will its X370 chipset allow you to fully access the potential of Ryzen processors, it also nice and affordable with that $35 discount.

View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8G

Now $469 (was $489) $20 off

While this might not seem like that much of a discount, it's still impressive to see any deal on a graphics card less than a month old, especially in a market when Bitcoin mining is driving up the prices on GPUs. To top it off the card comes with a bundled copy of 3DMark Advance so you can benchmark your shiny new GPU and brag to your friends about it.View Deal

HP S700 Pro - 512GB

Now $169 (was 269) $100 off

The HP S700 Pro is one tough solid-state drive and it's getting a hardy $100 discount to match.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB - Battlefield 1 Bundle

Now $229.99 (was $279.99) $50 off

You're going to see a lot of Xbox One deals this holiday season, but you don't have to wait to save thanks to this discounted machine. On top of the free game, you'll also get one month of EA Access thrown in for free. Alternatively, you get the console for $229 with Forza Horizon 3 Hotwheels.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

Now $1,999 (was $2,299) $300 off

The Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 is one of the most powerful and thinnest gaming laptops on the market, and of course it's one of the most expensive too. Luckily there's a deal to get this laptop with a spectacular mouse and mouse pad at no extra cost.View Deal

WD My Book 8TB

Now $184 (was $229) $45 off

Between 4K games and the massive size of modern games you can never have enough storage. External storage systems are a great way of expanding your data capacity and luckily for you Newegg is selling the WD My Book 8TB at a cool $45 off.

View Deal

Polk Audio Monitor40 Series II speaker

Now $99 (was $299) $300 off

If you're someone who sits at your desk for a long time each day, you deserve a good set of bookshelf speakers. This Polk model is steeply discounted right now, so act fast before it goes back to its regular price.View Deal

Acer Aspire E5-575G-728Q

Now $649 (was $799) $150 off

This Acer laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB DDR4 memory is currently $150 off. You won't find this laptop in this configuration anywhere else, so get it while you still have a chance.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre Y710 Cube

$1,449 (was $1,999) $550 off

On the hunt for a new desktop? Consider Lenovo's Y710 Cube with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. At $550 off, this discounted gaming desktop also comes with a free copy of Destiny 2 game thrown in. This deal is so good you'll want to pat yourself on the back for scoring it.View Deal

Samsung UN40MU7000FXZA 40" 4K HDR TV

Now $499 (was $699) $200 off

Getting onboard with the latest and greatest television tech doesn't have to cost you a boatload of cash. Equip your home with a TV that's perfectly suited for gaming on the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, in addition to being a showcase for all of that sweet HDR-ready content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot

Now $29 (was $49) $20 off

The Echo Dot was already the most affordable way to talk to Amazon virtual assistant, Alexa, and now it costs barely more than a couple of meals. At this price it makes for a great treat for yourself as well as a stocking stuffer for all your friends.View Deal

DJI Spark

Now $399 (was $499) $100 off

The DJI Spark is one of the most affordable and smartest drones on the market. It deploys from your hand and you can control it with just a wave of your hand like a Jedi. Now at $100 off it's even more affordable than ever. If you need the controller and extra batteries for the extended flight range, the same discount also applies to the Fly More combo.

View Deal

Expected Newegg Cyber Monday deals

With all of these deals in place on its dedicated sales page, we have a great idea of what deals to expect on Newegg come November 27.

You should be able to find stellar savings on just about any electronic device you could want, including PCs, laptops, components, peripherals, gaming consoles and drones. You really should check Newegg first before any other retailer to see what component deals are available this weekend. You may save more on Newegg than anywhere else on some items.

PC & laptop Newegg Cyber Mondy deals: No shock here. PCs and laptops deals from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI and many more are likely to get huge discounts at Newegg on Black Friday. Look for savings of between 5% - 15% in general, though some deals may take close to 50% off.

Desktop Newegg Cyber Mondy deals: Black Friday will be a great time to save on a desktop at Newegg. Once again, top manufacturers like ABS, Acer, Cyberpower, and Dell will almost certainly put their best sales forward. You can look for deals that go up to 35% or higher.

4KTV Newegg Cyber Monday deals: Oh yes, you'll find plenty of 4KTV deals at Newegg this Cyber Monday. Samsung, LG and Vizio are just some of the names you'll see with discounted high-res screens populating Newegg's pages. The current trend of taking 28% - 35% off will likely carry over, though probably go even higher during the holiday shopping season.

Gaming Newegg Cyber Monday deals: Gaming deals and Black Friday go together like bread and cheese, and Newegg will undoubtedly partake with deals on systems like the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Look for these popular consoles to get bundled with games for even more Cyber Monday savings.