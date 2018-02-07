The best cheap iPhone 7 deals in the US for February 2018

You can get a cheap iPhone 7 deals now that it's technically no longer the new iPhone, as that title now goes to Apple's newer iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Good news, the iPhone 7 is good enough of an upgrade for most people and it is available for a cheaper price from Apple and through AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. Now, you don't have to pay nearly as much as you did when the iPhone 7 first came out.

Most carriers are offering installment plans to reduce the upfront costs for you, and that's without tacking on a bunch of interest that raises the overall cost of the device by the end of the installment plan.

There are also a number of bundle deals, so if you need more than one iPhone or another device to go with your new iPhone, keep reading to find the best deals.

The best iPhone 7 deal currently available

Apple is selling the iPhone 7 32GB for $549, making it more affordable than it once was. And, this is for an unlocked model, so you don't have to be locked to one carrier right off the bat. Surprisingly, few retailers offer prices that compete with Apple's own base price, and since this is coming straight from Apple, you know you can trust your purchase.

The best iPhone 7 deals from mobile carriers

T-Mobile has a BOGO iPhone 7 deal that will let customers get up to $700 off a second iPhone when they buy an eligible device. The deal requires a device to trade in and also requires a phone number port-in. You can see the details all here.

AT&T offers an iPad for $99 with an iPhone 7 purchase, so you can get two devices for a low price. The iPhone 7 itself is $18.34 per month on a 30-month installment plan. The deal requires a 2-year agreement and AT&T Next.

Sprint will throw in a free iPhone 7 when you lease another iPhone 7. To take advantage of the deal, the first iPhone has to be the 128GB model and must be ordered on the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. Qualifying service is also required. You can find the rest of the details on Sprint's iPhone 7 product page.

Verizon offers up to $300 off an iPhone 7 when a qualifying device is traded in. The value of the discount depends on the device. An iPhone 6S plus is worth $300 as a trade-in, while a range of earlier Samsung, LG, Motorola and Apple devices are worth $200. You can see all the details at Verizon.

More great iPhone 7 deals

If you don't use one of the major US carriers but still want a new iPhone 7, you can check out deals from Cricket Wireless, Ting, Tello, and Creedo. Amazon also has reduced prices for Factory Unlocked refurbished iPhone 7 models.

Check out the deals from some of these discount US carriers to see if there's another deal that's right for you.