At one point of time, fitness bands used to be aimed at a very specific niche of fitness enthusiasts performing basic tasks like step counting with pedometers. However, they have now evolved into more feature-rich gadgets aimed at a wider range of audience. You can now count steps, check calories burned during the day, monitor your heart rate or measure the distance you’ve travelled in a day. But for all this, you do not need to go for a pricey alternative, because we've done the hard work for you to find the best fitness bands under Rs. 2,000.

However, finding a good fitness band for your needs can still be a little difficult even though there are some very good options in the market these days. To help you out, we have compiled a list of best fitness bands in India under Rs. 2,000.

Mi Band – HRX Edition

The Mi Band – HRX Edition from Xiaomi is the successor of the popular Mi Band and has been developed in collaboration with HRX by Hrithik Roshan. It comes with a 0.42-inch OLED display that shows steps and the time. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS 7.0 and above.

The Mi Band – HRX Edition tracks your steps and your sleeping patterns. Using this band, you can find the steps and distance covered, calories burnt, get idle alerts, know your sleep patterns and also unlock your smartphone. It is powered by a 70mAh battery. The Mi Band – HRX Edition is priced at Rs. 1,299 and can be purchased from Flipkart and mi.com.

Buy Mi Band - HRX Edition at Rs. 1,299 @ Flipkart

Lenovo HW01 Smart Band

The Lenovo HW01 Smart Band comes with an OLED display and provides you notifications for calls, messages and more. It comes with an heart rate monitor that can track your heart rate either at pre-defined intervals of time throughout the day or at intervals of 15 minutes. The smart band is priced at Rs. 1,799.

The Lenovo HW01 Smart Band comes with a silicone band and is liquid splash and dust proof. It comes with a pedometer that allows you to track steps, calories burnt and distance travelled. It can also track your sleeping patterns, showing you your deep sleep and light sleep patterns. It comes with an anti-sleep mode that wakes you up by vibrating if you sleep outside of your designated sleep timing.

Buy Lenovo HW01 Smart Band at Rs. 1,799 @ Flipkart

Fastrack Reflex Smart Band

The Fastrack Reflex Smart Band comes with a 0.91-inch OLED display that shows you the time, current battery level and SMS alerts. It comes with sleep monitoring that helps you track your sleep patterns, REM sleep and total sleep time.

The smart band shows you the steps, calories burnt, distance covered and your total active time. It comes with a sedentary reminder in form of a bar on the OLED display. It is powered by a 70mAh battery that is claimed to offer 10-12 days of standby time.

Buy Fastrack Reflex Smart Band at Rs. 1,835 @ Flipkart

Ambrane Flexi Fit

The Ambrane Flexi Fit comes with a heart rate monitor and a pedometer. It allows you to track the steps you’ve walked, distance travelled, calories burnt, active time and your heart rate levels during physical activities. It also comes with incoming call and text alerts.

The Flexi Fit from Ambrane comes with a silicone strap. It tracks your sleeping patterns and provides your information about time slept and fluctuations between light, deep and awake sleep. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS 7.1 and above.

Buy Ambrane Flexi Fit at Rs. 1,499 @ Amazon

GOQii Fitness Tracker

The GOQii Fitness Tracker comes with an OLED display and shows you notifications for WhatsApp, calls, SMSs and more. It comes with an Integrated USB charger that allows you to connect the device with your computer or laptop without having to carry a separate charger.

The GOQii Fitness Tracker tracks your heart rate, steps covered, calories burnt, distance covered, sleeping patterns and active hours. It comes with a sports mode for continuous heart rate monitoring. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running on Android 4.3 or iOS 8.0 and above.

Buy GOQii Fitness Tracker at Rs. 1,999 @ Amazon

Bingo M2

The Bingo M2 comes with a plastic strap and comes with IP67 water resistance. It comes with a 0.42-inch OLED display that shows you the time. It comes with a pedometer and allows you to track your distance covered, steps and also track your sleeping patterns.

The Bingo M2 comes with a heart rate sensor that allows you to keep a track of your heart rate while performing physical activities. The fitness tracker is available for Rs. 999.

Buy Bingo M2 at Rs. 999 @ Flipkart

Boltt Beat HR Fitness Tracker

The Boltt Beat HR Fitness Tracker is available for Rs. 1,499 and comes with 3 months of personalized health and fitness coaching. It comes with a heart rate monitor and tracks calories burnt, distance covered, steps, flights climbed and also measures running time, walking time and total active time.

The Boltt Beat HR Fitness Tracker also comes with sleep detectihon. It can measure the quantity and quality of sleep, REM and Light sleep stages and the motion detection also shows you the toss and turns. It comes with a 3 month subscription of the Boltt Health App.

Buy Boltt Beat HR Fitness Tracker at Rs. 1,499 @ Amazon