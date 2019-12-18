Best Christmas sales 2019: last-minute deals from Amazon, Walmart & more

Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're looking for last-minute deals on gifts for the family, then you've come to the right place. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are having massive sales on best-selling items which include smartwatches, Amazon devices, headphones, kitchen appliances, gaming consoles, and more.



To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the very best Christmas sales below. Our top bargains include the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $130, the best-selling Instant Pot Duo on sale for $72, the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones on sale for $199.95 and a $30 gift card with the Nintendo Switch console. You can also find discounts on stocking stuffer ideas like the Tile Mate GPS tracker on sale for just $20 and the Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for $24.99.



All of the Walmart and Best Buy deals qualify for free two-day shipping and are guaranteed to get there before Christmas Day. If you're a Prime Member, Amazon's bargains also qualify for free shipping, and Sunday is the last day for free delivery to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve.

Shop the best discounts below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top last-minute deals and shipping cut off dates to ensure you get the best deals in time for Christmas Day.

Amazon device deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for 50% off at Amazon right now. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99. That's a $15 discount and a fantastic pre-Christmas deal for the streaming player that features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently on sale for $34.99.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $28 on the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera. The Alexa-enabled camera features advanced motion detection and offers an impressive two-year battery life.

Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea, you can save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch display tablet that packs 16GB of storage.

iPad deals

Apple iPad (7th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $329 at Walmart

The latest model Apple iPad gets a $100 price cut at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 128GB of storage and is available in Gold, Silver or Grey.



iPad Pro 11: $799.99 just $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a $150 price cut on the powerful iPad Pro 11. The 11-inch tablet packs 64GB of storage, works with Siri for voice control and offers a 10-hour battery life.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $98 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $159.95 $99.95 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99.95. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $118.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $118.95. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm: $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 with cellular down to $299. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. This item is for pickup only.

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The larger 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity and is available in a white or stone sport band or a black sport loop.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm: $429 $384 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new 44mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384 when you apply an addition $20 savings at checkout. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a black sport band.

Smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $129 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $129. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro headphones get a $50 price cut at Amazon. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $279. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $349 at Amazon

Coming in black, silver, and white, these Bose headphones are among the best noise-canceling cans on the planet, with a gorgeous design, lively sound, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Now with $50 off, this is the cheapest they've ever been.

Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con: $299.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can purchase the Nintendo Switch at Amazon and enter code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout to receive a $30 promotional credit to use on future purchases.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Call of Duty Modern Warfare | extra controller | $299 $249 at Walmart

This amazing Xbox One S deal packages two of the biggest games to launch on the system this year together with a fully-fledged disc supporting console and an extra controller to boot. At $249, this is a fantastic price, and definitely not one to be missed.

Appliance deals

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $67 $59 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-compact is on sale for $59. The sing-sever coffee maker can brew a cup joe in under a minute and comes in five different color choices.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $72 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker on sale for $72. The six-QT pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and prepares dishes up to 70% faster for quick and easy meals.

Insignia 5 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $119.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on this top-rated Insignia Air Fryer. The 5-quart digital fryer can fry, roast, or bake your favorite foods using less oil, and features a pre-programmed menu of cooking times and temperatures for preparing a variety of foods.

Vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $279.99 $134.99 at Amazon

Get the affordable robot vacuum cleaner at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's discount. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during the holidays, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197 That's a $134 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled vacuum.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $189 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $90 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $499 $299 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

DNA kit deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Amazon. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test: $199 $99 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and includes 90 DNA-based reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits.

Toy Deals

Save up to 40% on Toy Story toys at Amazon

Perfect for kids, for a limited time you can save up to 40% on Toy Story toys at Amazon. The toys include a Toy Story 4 Ginormous Plush Rex, 4 Buzz Lightyear, and a Disney Pixar Toy Story Terrorantulus Playset.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera: $59 $49 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular Christmas gift idea, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s is on sale for $50. The camera is available in several different fun color choices and allows you to instantly print photos of you and your friends.

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $348 $248 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, the Hover-1 electric scooter is on sale for just $248 during Walmart's Green Monday sale. The electric folding scooter can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph!

Gift ideas under $20

Tile Mate: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

For just $19.99 you can get the Tile Mate GPS tracker at Amazon. You can attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose and use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things.

Echo Flex: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Put Alexa in every room with the Echo Flex Plug In from Amazon. The mini smart speaker allows you to check the weather, get the news and control other smart home devices completely hands-free.

Mini Travel Steamer: $24.99 $18.05 at Amazon

A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the Mini Travel Steamer on sale for $18.05. The compact size makes it perfect for travel and it offers 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

