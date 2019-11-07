Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live: early deals on TVs, laptops, headphones & more

While Black Friday 2019 is still three weeks away, Best Buy is getting a headstart with doorbuster deals that are happening right now. You can find massive savings on best-selling items, which include 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, and more. This is a fantastic opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and snag a killer deal before the madness of Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially begins.



Best Buy's top early Black Friday deals include the Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for just $199.95, the Apple Watch 4 on sale for $299, the Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $749.99, and the Insignia pressure cooker on sale for just $29.99.



You can also find discounts on MacBook laptops, Dyson vacuums, popular kitchen appliances, and so much more. These discounts are limited-time offers that end on Sunday, November 10. We don't when we'll see these record-low prices again, so you should take advantage of this sale now before it's too late.

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbud Headphones $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the JBuds wireless earbuds on sale for just $29.99. The truly wireless headphones are sweat-resistant and provide up to six hours of battery life.



Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $349.95 $199.95 at Walmart

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Studio3 headphones on sale for $199.95. That's a $150 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include pure adaptive noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 40mm $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The series 4 smartwatch features GPS technology and continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 44mm $379 $329 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display you can get the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $329. The series 4 smartwatch includes a built-in ECG and fall detection and tracks popular workouts and calories burned.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, LTE 40mm $449 $349 at Best Buy

If you're interested in LTE connectivity you can get the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $249 That's a $100 discount on the smartwatch that allows you to get internet service even when your iPhone is far away.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Get the latest MacBook Air on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy. The ultra-thin laptop features a13.30-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung 75-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on a big-screen 4K TV, then look no further than the Samsung 75-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've seen for the ultra-thin smart TV that delivers a premium picture and sound experience.

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

A popular Christmas gift idea, the Insignia pressure cooker is on sale for just $29.99. The six-quart pressure cooker can whip up meals in no time and features a convenient keep warm setting.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum. Designed for pets, the powerful cord-free vacuum offers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power and conveniently transforms into a handheld vac.

