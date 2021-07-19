Best Buy stores to have RTX 3080, Nvidia GPUs in stock tomorrow – here's when

Get ready to wait in line at Best Buy stores if you're eager to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 or other 30-series graphics card tomorrow. Best Buy will hold another in-store GPU restock at select locations in the US, and you should expect a massive crowd.

This isn't the first time we've seen Best Buy restock impossible-to-buy RTX graphics cards this summer in the US. Although in-store purchases are rare for all PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock opportunities, we did see Best Buy launch the RTX 3080 Ti with in-store purchases last month on June 3, and we were there to cover it in person.

Someone waited up to 20 hours in line at a Best Buy in New York City last time (but most were there for 6 or 12 hours in advance), and the same may happen tomorrow, as graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founder's Edition may be up for grabs, not just a single newly launching GPU that received mix reviews.

The RTX 3080 and other Nvidia GPUs will be in stock at 8am local time tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, but you should show up in advance of that time. Best Buy employees in blue shirts will begin handing out tickets at 7:30am local time in limited quantities. Again, you should show up in advance of that time, too.

According to Best Buy, it'll limit one Nvidia RTX graphics card per customer, but that won't stop people from lining up tonight, July 19. We suggest showing up at least two hours in advance of the 7:30 ticket time, depending on the popularity of your Best Buy store.

List of Best Buy stores with RTX 3080 stock

Not every Best Buy store location in the US will have the RTX graphics cards in stock tomorrow, June 18. While Best Buy won't say which 30-series graphics will be in stock at each retail store, it is putting out an official Best Buy press release with the list of stores that will have inventory and you can see it in the image below.

We'll be covering the Nvidia RTX GPU in-store restock at Best Buy tomorrow with live reporting from the line and keep tracking where else you can find graphics cards in stock throughout the week. Best Buy is only one location in the US that will have the GPUs in stock this week, and while it won't be online other sources to check include Antonline and the Newegg Shuffle, which we're constantly tracking through our Twitter restock account.