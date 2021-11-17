Best Buy and Intel team up for some epic early Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy's Black Friday deals have just got a whole lot more enticing, as the retailer has teamed up with Intel to offer some big price cuts on some amazing laptops.

With Black Friday itself just over a week away, Best Buy and Intel aren't messing around, offering big savings on a range of laptops and Chromebooks from some of the best laptop brands in the world, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft.

These laptop deals cover a wide range of devices and price points, though there is one thing they all have in common – they are all powered by Intel processors.

Luckily, that's not a bad thing at all, and if this collaboration has led to epic Black Friday laptop deals like this, then we're all for it! There's a huge amount on offer, so to make things as easy as possible, we've rounded up the very best Black Friday deals from Best Buy and Intel below.

Today's best Best Buy laptop deals

Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $219 Best Chromebook deal Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $219 $119 at Best Buy

Save $100: This brilliant Chromebook is now just $119, making it the ideal laptop for kids and students. Chrome OS runs well thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, though storage isn't huge.

HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $319 HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $319 $218.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is a great Chromebook from HP that offers decent performance for a very tempting price. This is a good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents.

Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook, 15.6-inches, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $569 Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook, 15.6-inches, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $569 $399 at Best Buy

Save $170: This 2-in-1 is incredibly powerful for a Chromebook, so if you need an affordable device that can handle all kinds of tasks, this is a great early Black Friday deal.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, 13.5-inches, Core i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $569 Acer Chromebook Spin 713, 13.5-inches, Core i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $569 $399 at Best Buy

Save $140: This is another 2-in-1 Chromebook that offers a level of versatility, and performance, that many Chromebooks lack, and it has a decent $140 discount ahead of Black Friday.

Surface Pro 7, Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB: $959 Surface Pro 7, Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: This is one of the lowest prices you'll find for the Surface Pro 7. While it's not that powerful, with the 4GB of RAM holding back Windows 10, for this price it's a great machine for doing homework on, and it comes with the Type Cover that adds a keyboard to turn it into a laptop-like device.

Surface Pro 7, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 Surface Pro 7, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: This is a much more powerful Surface Pro 7 model with another huge saving from Best Buy. The Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM means Windows 10 works brilliantly, though it doesn't come with the Touch Keyboard.

Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $899.99 Surface Laptop Go, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: Microsoft's affordable laptop has just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to this early Black Friday deal. This is a great choice for anyone looking for a great looking laptop to work on.

LG Gram 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 LG Gram 14, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: If you want an incredibly light, yet powerful, laptop then this is a brilliant offer. The LG Gram 14 comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 25 hours of battery life. This is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB: $1,799.99 Dell XPS 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: The Dell XPS 15 is one of our favorite ever laptops, so it's great to see this model get a big price cut. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, which means it can do a little gaming, and is ideal for photo and video editing.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: $1,899.99 Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: $1,899.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $650: This powerful laptop is aimed at creators, though with an RTX 3060 it can do some gaming as well. With a stunning 4K OLED screen, your creative work is going to look amazing, and it's now more affordable than ever thanks to this big price cut.

Razer Blade 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB: $2,299.99 Razer Blade 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB: $2,299.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $700: This is a great deal for a slim and light gaming laptop. The RTX 2070 GPU isn't the newest model, but it'll still do a good job of playing modern games, and for this price, it's one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

Razer Blade 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER, 1TB: $2,999.99 Huge $800 saving Razer Blade 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080 SUPER, 1TB: $2,999.99 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: This is a more powerful version of the Razer Blade 15, coming with an RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. Again, this isn't the most modern version but it's still a fantastic graphics card that'll play any modern game with ease.

These are all fantastic laptop deals, and Best Buy and Intel are also offering some great deals on refurbished laptops as well.

These are laptops that have been professionally fixed and looked over, so they are as good as new, and can offer even better value for money, so head over to Best Buy to see what kind of deals you can get.

All the deals on this page expire on November 25, the day before Black Friday, so if you see an offer you like, don't miss out! It means we'll also see more great offers from Best Buy on Black Friday itself.

Best Buy is offering guaranteed Black Friday prices, so if you buy one of these laptops before Black Friday, and the price then drops further during Black Friday, you'll automatically get refunded the difference, which is pretty great!

