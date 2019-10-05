Australia vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

While there were few positives to take from their stinging 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat against Wales, Australia head coach Michael Cheika will no doubt draw inspiration from his side's second-half comeback in his pep talk ahead of today's clash with Uruguay. You can watch all the action live and in full no matter where you are in the world by following our Australia vs Uruguay Rugby World Cup live stream guide below.

It's a match where both teams have plenty to prove. After impressing so much in their opening win over Fiji, the South Americans now look to nab third spot in Pool D after their defeat to Georgia.

Live stream Australia vs Uruguay - where and when This Pool D clash takes place today at the 40,000 capacity Showa Denko Dome Oita on Kyushu Island. The game kicks off at 2.15pm JST local time - that's a 3.15pm AEST start for Wallabies fans watching from home and an early 2.15am kick-off for folk tuning in from Uruguay. It's 6.15am if you're in the UK, by the way.

As has been the way for many teams approaching their third game, Australia look set to rotate their starting line-up in a big way for today's game. The most significant change sees 19-year-old winger Jordan Petaia drafted in, a move that will see the teenager become the first Australian player to make his international debut in a Rugby World Cup.

Uruguay will have to make do without hooker Facundo Gattas who is serving a three-match suspension following a nasty shoulder head challenge, while head coach Esteban Meneses has made a number of unforced changes to freshen up his squad, with centre Andres Vilaseca set to skipper his country for only the third time.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Australia vs Uruguay live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to watch the Wallabies in Australia

The great news for Aussie fans watching from home is that today's game is available to watch live for free. Every Wallabies game plus two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and final will be shown in all their glory on Channel 10 and through 10 Play. Paid-for service Fox Sports meanwhile will also be showing the game along as it has the rights to show every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Channel 10, Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN. Kick-off time today is at 3.15pm AEST.

How to stream Australia vs Uruguay live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool D match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 5.45am BST and kick-off at a 6.15am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Uruguay live in New Zealand

Today's Pool D game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 5.15pm NZST on Saturday evening. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to live stream Australia vs Uruguay in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 10.15pm PT and 1.15am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

