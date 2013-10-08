BBC's greatest radio content given global app

The BBC has announced that its iPlayer Radio app will go global in 2014, with the famous old British broadcaster keen to bring its special brand of talk to the world.

The BBC is perhaps most familiar to US and Australian audiences for its TV output - including hits like Dr Who and Sherlock - but its World Service is one of the world's most familiar radio stations.

The iPlayer Radio launched in the UK last year and has been a popular app, but the new director general Tony Hall chose a high-profile event about plans for the future of the broadcaster.

Next big step

"Last year we launched the iPlayer radio app for UK users and now we're going to take the next big step making it globally available next year," said Hall.

"We're going to unlock all the fantastic speech programming on Radio Three, Radio Four and the BBC World service.

"We're calling this project open minds it will be the home of intelligent content for curious people with an amazing range of output designed to fit your life.

"We're going to tell you what's new in science, fill your train journey with great ideas and we'll work with great British institutions to bring their seminars, interviews and special events and help them to speak to the world. It will be the best of British thinking on any device, anywhere."