Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga from anywhere

Where once this match would have pitted together two La Liga title favorites, this Saturday evening clash in Madrid sees fallen giants Barca in full crisis mode and defending champs Atletico someway off their form of last season. Follow our guide to watch an Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the La Liga football action wherever you are today.

With constant reports of behind the scenes drama at the Nou Camp, Barca boss Ronald Koeman looks like a dead man walking, with the Dutchman's time at the club placed further in doubt following his side's damaging 3-0 defeat to Benfica which leaves them bottom of their Champions League group.

A win here could at least make the picture look somewhat rosier on the domestic front, with a victory potentially moving Koeman's side up to third in the La Liga table.

The hosts come into the match off the back of a much more impressive midweek European adventure, with Atletico coming from behind to beat Italian giants AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

A win here could see Diego Simeone's side usurp local rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table, but the home side will be mindful of their last La Liga outing which saw them slump to a shock defeat to struggling Alaves, who had previously lost every league game this season.

It's a huge game for both sides, so read on for how to watch a Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream right now.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are. It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for this huge Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. Coverage of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid begins pretty much at Kick-off on the channel at 8pm BST. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Get a Spanish La Liga live stream in the US

There's a new player in town for live La Liga broadcasts in the US, with sports TV giant ESPN having inked a deal for eight years of exclusive coverage of the Spanish top flight in the States. A total of 380 matches of the 2021-2022 La Liga season are set to be streamed in English and Spanish on the ESPN Plus streaming service, while a number of select matches will also be aired on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. This match is one of the matches set to be shown via online service ESPN Plus, with kick-off in the States set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

Live coverage of La Liga has a new home in Canada, with English-language TSN and French-language RDS taking over the rights from beIN. TSN and RDS are premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package, and if you get them as part of your cable deal, you can log in with the details of your provider and get access to a La Liga live stream from the both network's websites. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT with the game set to be broadcast on TSN 5. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.



Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga in Australia

If you fancy watching Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. You'll need to prepare for ah early start to watch the action from Madrid, with kick-off is scheduled for 6am AEDT on Sunday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.