Apple surprise launches new MacBook Pro and Mac mini - plus M2 Plus and M2 Max

Apple has quietly launched new 2023 models of the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros, alongside powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chips - follow-ups to the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, "Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it."

Pre-orders go live today, and will ship beginning January 24.

This story is breaking...

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) now have follow-ups, with both models of the powerful mobile workstations getting the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips - which Apple calls "the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."

While we'll hopefully put these claims to the test soon when we get the new MacBook Pros in for review, we were extremely impressed by the previous versions, and loved the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and MacBook Pro (M2, 2022), so we can definitely imagine that these new models won't disappoint.

Apple also has big claims for battery life, with up to 22 hours - again, this is potentially game-changing if true, considering the performance levels on offer here.

These new MacBook Pros also support Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI support up to 8K.