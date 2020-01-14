Apple sale alert at Best Buy: deals on the iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook and more

If you're looking for a discounted Apple device, then you're in luck. Best Buy's Apple sale includes price cuts on some of Apple's best-selling products, which include deals on the iPhone 11, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and MacBook laptops.

Our top picks include up to $350 in savings on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in. You can also find deals on Apple's best-selling smartwatch, like the Apple Watch 3 on sale for only $199 and the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384.



If you're looking for a new pair of headphones, Best Buy has a $50 price cut on the Powerbeats Pro and the popular Beats Studio 3 on sale for just $189.99. Last but not least, you can also find Apple's laptops on sale, like a $200 discount on the MacBook Air and a whopping $1,00 price cut on the MacBook Pro.



Shop more of Best Buy's top discounts below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Deals:

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save up to $350 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

iPhone 11 Pro at Best Buy | Save up to $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

You can save up to $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro with a qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T or Spring and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

iPhone 11 Pro Max at Best Buy: Save up to $350 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

You can save up to $350 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 Pro Max from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and an in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone Pro Max features a massive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple-camera system and is available in Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

You can save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Best Buy. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology and offers heart rate monitoring and can track popular workouts and calories burned.

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get service even your iPhone is far away.The smartwatch is available in a white, black or pink sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $429 $384 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a pink, black or white sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 44mm: $429 $414 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a larger display, Amazon has the 44mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $414 at Best Buy. The Series 5 smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available in a black, pink or white sport band.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Apple Event sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $189.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $189.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in grey and desert sand.

Apple MacBook Air: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy. The lightweight laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a fifth-generation Intel Core processor.

Apple MacBook Pro: $3,799.99 $2,799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy members can score a whopping $1,000 price cut on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The powerful laptop features a 6-core Intel Core processor and packs 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. To become a Best Buy member you must sign up with your email address.

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap MacBook sale prices and deals that are happening now.