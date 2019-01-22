Apple Pay at more US stores, including Target and Taco Bell

Apple Pay is coming to more US retailers in the coming weeks and months, as Apple announced today that Target, Taco Bell, and other stores will soon support its digital payment service.

In fact, waving your iPhone or Apple Watch over credit card terminals will initiate Apple Pay at 74 of the top 100 US retailers, according to Apple's press release this morning.

The wider adoption of Apple Pay nationwide makes it easier – and safer – to pay for goods, with authenticating done via Touch ID or, on newer iPhones, Face ID. The last four digits of your credit card number are also masked via Apple Pay.

Of course, this new rollout doesn't necessarily mean retailers won't support Google Pay, too. Often we see impartiality when it comes to accepting various NFC payment system. Technically, even more retailers accept Samsung Pay due to its more universal MST technology.

Apple Pay 2019 timetable in the US

Apple Pay is going to blanket Target at all 1,850 locations across the US, says Apple, and its expansion is estimated to be complete "in the coming weeks."

Taco Bell's more than 7,000 stores and Jack in the Box's 2,200+ locations will get Apple Pay "in the next few months." For the record, fast-food rivals McDonald's and Burger King are already on the official Apple Pay list.

New convenience stores will also get Apple Pay starting today. Namely, Speedway’s 3,000 locations and Hy-Vee's 245 stores will join existing partners including 7-Eleven, Duane Reade, Wallgreens, and late 2018 addition, CVS Pharmacy.