Apple leak reveals a 35W dual USB-C power adapter for your iPhones and AirPods

There's no power adapter in the box with the iPhone 13 of course, but you can buy a 20W or a 30W one from Apple if needed. Now it looks as though those products are about to be replaced with a new and improved 35W brick that offers not one but two USB-C ports.

This comes from an official Apple support document spotted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) that has since been removed. It refers to an "Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter" and makes reference to the two ports on the power brick.

Another little tidbit of evidence that this device could indeed be on the way comes from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tweeted last month (opens in new tab) that Apple was readying a new GaN (gallium nitride) charger to be launched sometime this year.

Power to the people

If you're new to GaN charging technology, it's been on the verge of breaking through into the mainstream for a couple of years now. Essentially, the use of gallium nitride instead of silicon means that the charger is able to manage heat more effectively.

That means components inside a charger can be put closer together without any safety risk, and that means Apple's next power brick might be significantly smaller than the official models currently available on the market.

Upping the maximum charge to 35W and adding an extra port means multiple devices could be charged up at once too: The iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge at a rate of up to 27W, for example, leaving some juice left for your AirPods or Apple Watch.

Analysis: Apple is still playing catch up

In the interests of balance we should point out that 9to5Mac isn't sure when this charger might be launched, and admits that "it's also possible that it has been scrapped altogether". The presence of an official support document does at least suggest the product has been in the pipeline at one point, however.

It's also clear that Apple remains a long way behind its rivals when it comes to battery and charging technology. We're seeing Android handsets with 120W charging speeds now, while Apple's best iPhone muddles along with a top rate of 27W. That's a huge difference.

The gap extends to chargers as well, with Apple's power bricks as modest as its devices when it comes to charging speeds. It is now shipping a 140W GaN charger with the latest MacBook Pro models, so that's a start, but it could be doing much more.

This is one of those areas – like in-screen fingerprint sensors – where Apple seems content to take its time in introducing and perfecting the technology. Given the way the rumors and the leaks are pointing though, we don't think it'll be too long before Apple introduces an improved charging adapter for iPhones, AirPods and more.