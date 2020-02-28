Apple AirPods sale: the latest model AirPods get a $30 price cut at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can snag a price cut on the latest model Apple AirPods. The retail giant has the 2019 AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds. You can also get the Apple Airpods with charging case on sale for $139.



The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.



This specific deal is for the latest model AirPods with a wireless charging case that offers a further 20 hours of battery life and can be charged wirelessly using a charging mat or a lightning connector. The all-new AirPods Pro currently retail for $249, which makes the $169 price tag on the 2019 model quite appealing.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139 at Amazon

