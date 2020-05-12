Apple AirPods sale: the all-new AirPods Pro get a rare price cut at Amazon

The all-new AirPods Pro are getting a rare price cut at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99. That's a $21 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds at Amazon.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While the $21 discount might not seem like much, price cuts on the AirPods Pro are rare, and we predict the earbuds won't be in stock at this price for long. To save an additional $6.96 on the AirPods Pro, you must add the earbuds to your cart to see the discount applied.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our guide to the best Memorial Day sales 2020 and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.