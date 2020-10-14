Apple AirPods Prime Day deals — hurry, record-low prices are going fast

Yesterday we saw the launch of the brand new iPhone 12, with the news that it won't come with earbuds. So what better time is there to upgrade to a new pair of wireless Apple AirPods? Happily, Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wired charging case on sale now for just $114.99, a huge saving of $44 and their lowest price ever.

Not surprisingly, these Prime Day Airpods deals are going fast, so act now if you want to take advantage of the deal.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $159.00 $114.99 at Amazon

SAVE 28%: The Apple AirPods are the perfect upgrade for your iPhone and work seamlessly with your phone to provide you with excellent wireless audio for music and voice calls. As you'd expect with an Apple product, they're easy to set up and have a great battery life. And at this price, you don't want to miss out!

