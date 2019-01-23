Apple AirPods 2 could be coming very soon

We've been expecting the Apple AirPods 2 to come out sometime in 2019 for a while now, thanks to analyst reports, patent filings – and our gut feeling.

It looks like we're not the only ones either; a recent report from Digitimes says that the Apple AirPods 2 will come out in the first six months of 2019.

It's important to note that the claims have not been backed up by an official Apple source at this moment in time, so this is far from a firm release date.

The report from Digitimes also reiterates the rumors that the Apple AirPods 2 will also contain biometric sensors, making them a fitness tracker as well as a pair of true wireless earphones.

Back in July Apple filed a patent for biometric sensors which would allow the AirPods 2 to take on fitness tracking capabilities like those seen in the Jabra Elite Wireless . This followed another patent filed in March .

Perhaps more interestingly than heart rate sensing, the sensors would also allow the AirPods 2 to measure stroke volume, which combined with heart rate would allow it to calculate your cardiac output.

This means the AirPods 2 could, in theory, be much better at establishing how fit you are overall rather than just measuring your heart rate.

Rumor has it

According to a report by Bloomberg in June 2018, the new Apple AirPod 2s could have waterproofing, as well as better Bluetooth connectivity than their predecessors, thanks to the inclusion of the W2 chip used in the Apple Watch 3.

There are also rumors that the new buds will feature better ambient sound handling, after a patent from July suggested that Apple is working on some pretty nifty tech for how the earbuds handle outside noise, as well as dissipating pressure from inside the ear canal.

Of course, this is all speculation. There has so far been no official comment from Apple on the Apple AirPods 2, let alone a confirmation of a released date. Still, everything is pointing to a 2019 release – when exactly, remains to be seen.