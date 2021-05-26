“Amazon Warehouse” launches in the UAE, with discounts of up to 60%

Amazon.ae today announced the launch of Amazon Warehouse for customers in the UAE, which offers thousands of quality pre-owned and open box products with discounts of up to 60% of the original selling price. Deals are available across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen, toys, and more. Prime members in the UAE can get deliveries from Amazon Warehouse on the same day they place their order with the Free Same-Day Delivery benefit.

Every returned item is inspected to assess its quality and condition. If the item meets Amazon’s quality standards for resale, Amazon Warehouse then relists the item as “used,” along with notes on the condition of the item and resells it at a discount.

All Amazon Warehouse products are inspected and graded using Amazon’s rigorous 20-point quality system. Items will function properly but will vary in condition and price, based on cosmetic damage, packaging, or missing accessories. Condition types range from “like new” and “open box” to “acceptable.” All Amazon Warehouse purchases are backed by Amazon’s 15-day return policy, and award-winning customer service.

Amine Mamlouk, Amazon MENA executive, said: “We understand how important a good deal can be for customers, and launching Amazon Warehouse in the UAE gives shoppers an easy and trusted source to enjoy savings on thousands of pre-owned and open box products. We perform rigorous inspections on each Amazon Warehouse item while guaranteeing easy returns if customers are unsatisfied, which means they can buy with confidence and enjoy the same peace of mind they have when purchasing new products on Amazon.ae with even greater value for their money.”

Customers can start browsing and purchasing from Amazon Warehouse in three simple ways by visiting the dedicated storefront at amazon.ae/amazonwarehouse, by navigating to the Amazon Warehouse storefront through the ‘Amazon Warehouse’ icon on the rotation bar on the main page, or by looking for the “buy used” price which is displayed in the product detail page.