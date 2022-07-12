Amazon Prime Day phone deals: huge Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra savings and more

If you're looking to the Prime Day phone deals for a great discount, you're going to be in for a mixed bag. Seasons like Amazon's discount days or Black Friday never bring as great discounts as they do on things like Kindles or robot vacuums.

That being said, there are still Prime Day deals on smartphones and accessories, and if you do need to buy a new mobile, you might as well check out the discounts that Amazon is offering.

Some phone brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus have decided to offer big savings on all their latest products; other brands are showing discounts on their top-end phones, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seeing a rare and much-needed discount. So there's definitely money to be saved.

To save you from wading off all the '"1% off!" and similar deals, we've decided to pick out the best discounts we've found in the Prime Day sales - we've tested each and every one of these, and we promise we're not sharing any terrible deals here.

Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Moto G Stylus: $289 $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 This isn't Motorola's newest stylus-toting cheap phone, but it's got a much better deal than the 2022 version - $100 off a phone like this is great. It makes the camera and chip upgrades you're missing out on relatively unimportant.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is quite a pricey phone for what you're getting, but that's why this deal is great - it brings the Android powerhouse down to a tempting cost tier. The above deal is for the 128GB model, but the 256GB version is also discounted .

256GB: $1,049 $734 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 Samsung's clamshell foldable phone is now surprisingly cheap, with the price of a mid-range mobile. We've seen it go this low before, but only briefly - and we're expecting this reduced device to sell out quickly. This discount is on the 128GB version but the 256GB one is reduced too.

256GB: $1,049 $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599 $419 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This phone may be two years old now, but that age is likely why we're getting to see this kind of a discount on the phone - it's never gone lower than $449 before. The deal above is for the 128GB model of the phone, but you can also find a similar reduction for the 256GB version.

256GB: $669 $468 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: $449 $324 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 This is a really recent phone, so it's quite a surprise that it's on sale for over $100. This is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now without the discount, so when you factor in the money off, you shouldn't miss it.

Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £630 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £219 This is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go for - this is basically a mid-range price, for a phone that sits on our list of the best mobiles. That's not a bad buy, and it could be one of the best deals of Prime Day - even though it started before Amazon's deals did.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 III: £1,199 £849 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350 The Sony Xperia 1 III may have recently been replaced by the 1 IV, but this is a big enough discount to make the older version a worthy buy. Just check what the 1 IV brings to make sure you're not missing out on anything you'd love though.



(opens in new tab) Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: £269 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 This budget champ is one of the best cheap camera phones we've tested, and with this discount it's a really tempting buy. It also has a long-lasting battery and great-looking screen, making it arguably the best deal we've seen this Prime Day.



(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV: £1,299 £1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 Sony's latest flaship phone is only a month old, so it's really surprising that it's already got a price cut, even if it is just £100 off. Buy it for its amazing continuous optical zoom.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 This is quite a low price for Google's middle Pixel, though it did briefly go even lower in price. You're saving 25% of the cost which is good as far as smartphone deals go over Prime Day, and it's only £50 more than the Pixel 6a will launch at.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III: £899 £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £250 Given that no Sony Xperia 5 IV was ever launched, that makes this Sony's current compact flagship. It's small but powerful with some great cameras, and it's at a new low price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: £699 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £250 This is Samsung's cheaper take on its 2020 flagship, and while it was a little overpriced on release, it's at a much better price too. Its 4G version is even cheaper but you're missing out on 5G. Weirdly, each different price version has a slightly discount, and lots are selling out quickly, but mint and red had the best discounts when we checked.

4G version: £599 £389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia Pro-1: £1,599 £1,249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £350 This is truly a top-tier smartphone, with many features that make this a mobile aimed at professionals like its video recording capabilities and 1-inch camera sensor. Even reduced, it costs a lot though.

More of the best phone deals on Prime Day

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day phone deals?

Technically yes for 'official' Prime Day deals, however, most of the prices above are for both Prime members and non-Prime members. That said, if you're not already a Prime member it's not a bad time to sign up. There's a 30-day free trial that we've just linked below that will score you free expedited delivery and full access to exclusive discounts on hundreds of other items in the Prime Day sale.