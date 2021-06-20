Amazon just dropped early Prime Day deals - 50% off Echo, Fire TV Stick and more

While Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, the retailer has just released can't-be-missed deals on its own best-selling devices. Amazon's early Prime Day deals include record-low prices on the latest Echo Dot, the all-new Fire HD tablet, the Blink Mini, Ring security cameras, and so much more.

We've included the best early deals from today's sale below, with highlighted offers including an impressive $80 discount on the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet, the Blink Mini marked down to just $19.99 (was $34.99), and the all-new Ring Doorbell on sale for an all-time low price of $44.99 (was $59.99).



If you're looking for Prime Day prices on streaming devices, Amazon has the budget Fire TV Stick Lite discounted down to only $17.99 (was $29.99) and the powerful 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $24.99 (was $39.99).



See more of Amazon's early Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind, all of the devices from today's sale are down to record-low prices, and we don't expect them to drop any further during tomorrow's 48-hour event. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale and beyond.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - One of our favorite deals from today's sale, you can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite early Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Prime Day device deal is a massive 50% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to just $24.99, which is the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for this Alexa-enabled feature-packed speaker.

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Blink indoor security cameras on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo on sale for $74.99 - $15 more than the record-low price. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's early Prime-Day sale at Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Prime members can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that comes with parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited.

All-new Ring Floodlight Cam: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The all-new Ring Floodlight is getting an impressive first-time price cut at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. The outdoor security camera features motion-activated LED floodlights, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones - all for $139.99.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.View Deal

Ring Alarm Home Security System: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Secure your whole home with Ring's 8-piece security system that's on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The easy-to-install home security system works with Alexa and includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender.

