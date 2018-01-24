Amazon Great Indian sale 2018: Best cheap but good deals

Amazon is about to wrap up its ongoing Amazon Great Indian sale. Under this, the company is offering good deals across a wide range of products. The sale will end 24 January, which is today. So it's your last chance to get your hands on deals you've been looking for .

In this post, we will cover the top deals that are light on pocket and offer good value for money. But don't forget to check out sorted list of deals on specific categories below.

Buy Sennheiser CX 180 on Amazon @ Rs 699 There are one of the most referred in-ear headphones by experts because of its audio. The CX 180 is has a good sound output for any genre and comes with a good comfortable fit at an affordable price. At Rs 699, it is a good buy for those looking for rich audio experience under a budget.

Buy House of Marley EM-JE041-SB In-Ear Headphones on Amazon @ Rs 899 These in-ear headphones come from a company that is known for its earth-themed product design. There's wooden capping that compliments the look of these headphones. Also, the quality of material used for the chords is pretty fine. Audio is not the best in its segment but not bad for the price either.

Buy Logitech X50 Bluetooth speaker on Amazon @ Rs 1,199 Amazon usually sells the Logitech X50 for Rs 1,299, which is a good price for this Bluetooth speaker. Right now, you can get a Rs 100 discount on it, which makes it the best Bluetooth speaker deal at this price.

Buy Sennheiser CX 275 S in-ear headphones on Amazon @ Rs 1,499 If you need a better in-ear headphone than the CX 180 and price is not a problem, then CX 275 is the next good option. The audio is well balanced, has enough bass and doesn't mute or overpower tones. It delivers shrill sound, which powers vocals and high frequency tones.

Buy Mi Basic in-ear on Amazon @ Rs 499 Mi Basic is the most affordable in-ear from Xiaomi, which is pretty good for its price too. The quality of material is sturdy and lightweight and the fit is also comfortable. For after sale support, we would recommend Sennheiser CX 180 over this but this seems more durable in terms of build quality.

Buy Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse on Amazon @ Rs 579 Logitech M235 is the first name that comes to our mind when it comes to recommending most basic and dependable wireless mouse. It is cheap for the quality it offers and you can use it for years without a fail.

Buy Sony SRS-XB10 Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon @ Rs 3,074 The Sony SRS-XB10 is made for EDM lovers, as it delivers extra bass and punchy tones. At 3,074, it is a good and portable option to have but carrying it in bag or pockets is a problem because of its can-like design.

Buy Sony MDR-EX150AP on Amazon @ Rs 899 Sony is a dependable name when it comes to audio equipments but out of all the affordable products it has, the MDR-EX150 AP is a good option if you want a better balance over bassy sound.