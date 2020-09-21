Amazon Fire tablet deals are back, and you can save $50 this week

Amazon Fire tablet deals roll around fairly regularly, but if you missed out last time you've got another chance to save up to $50 this week. That's great news if you've been looking for cheap tablet deals over the last few weeks, whether that's for heading back to school (the Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are back down to their lowest prices yet) or if you're after a low-cost device for browsing the web or streaming.

If you're shopping for adults, the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is coming in at just $69.99 this week, $20 down from its $89.99 MSRP. If you're looking for a larger screen, however, the Fire HD 10 has taken a $40 price cut this week as well.

However, Amazon is putting a heavier focus on its kids' range in its Amazon Fire tablet deals, returning these Kids Editions to their lowest prices yet. The best offer is this $50 saving on the brand new Fire HD 8 tablet for kids, offering up speedy charging, access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, safety features and measures, a free kid-friendly case and a two year guarantee as well.

We're highlighting these Amazon Fire tablet deals in full just below, but you'll find plenty of cheap iPad deals on offer right now as well.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon this week, dropping it back down to its lowest price yet. That's an excellent discount on the 8-inch HD tablet offering up a 12-hour battery life, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a micro-SD) and USB-C charging.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet is back down to $109.99 this week at Amazon, thanks to a $40 discount on the largest tablet Amazon produces. That means you can grab a great price on the Fire-fan favorite device right now.

Amazon Fire tablet deals: kids edition

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire tablet for kids is also on sale right now, with a $50 saving that matches an all-time low price we've only ever seen once before. You're paying a little more for the kids tablet here, as there's a bumper case included as well as a range of safety software features, access to the child-friendly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service and a two year guarantee.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a super cheap tablet for kids, you can save an extra $30 over the Fire HD 8 above with this 7-inch model. You're sacrificing the HD display and dropping down to 16GB of storage (though this is expandable to 512GB with a microSD card) while also losing a little screen space here. However, the case and two year guarantee are still available, as are all the kid-friendly features and FreeTime Unlimited software.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

If you're shopping the back to school sales for something that might be used a little more in the 2020 school year, this 10-inch model may be better suited. You're keeping all the features of the above models, with a little extra screen space here. Plus, this is also a return to the lowest price we've seen yet.

