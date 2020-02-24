Amazon deal alert: save on the all-new Blink XT2 security camera

Beef up your home security and save money with this fantastic deal from Amazon. Right now, you can get the all-new Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera on sale for just $79.99. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled camera. Amazon also has the Blink XT2 Two-Camera Kit on sale for $139.99.



The Blink XT2 camera system provides security to your whole home with both indoor and outdoor use. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. The Blink camera also works with Amazon Alexa and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected. The Blink smart camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that provide an impressive two-year battery life.



Discounts on the Blink XT2 camera system are rare, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the smart security kit on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Blink home security camera deals:

Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Blink XT2 security camera. The one-camera kit features two-way audio and can be placed indoors and outdoors for whole-home security.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 smart security two camera gets a $40 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

If you're interested in a multi-camera or add-on camera kit, Amazon also has the three, and five and add-on Blink XT2 camera kits on sale.

