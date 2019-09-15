Amazon could soon make it much easier to leave an online rating

If you never get around to leaving ratings for the stuff you've bought online, Amazon has an idea for you: star ratings that can be left in a single tap on your phone.

The speedy review system is being tested at the moment with a select group of users, TechCrunch reports, and might eventually get rolled out to the wider community of online Amazon shoppers.

A robust review system helps users, sellers, and Amazon itself of course, so it's perhaps no surprise that Amazon is looking at ways to make it more straightforward for people to leave their feedback.

With the new approach, you can put up a star rating without having to fill out the extra fields, like a review title and a full written review, like you do at the moment.

Ratings war

What's more, the option to leave ratings is going to be available from more places on the Amazon website, and in the Amazon app – it's going to be easier than ever to register your thoughts on a product.

The system will still allow you to leave a more detailed review, if you want to, so the lengthy reviews (complete with anecdotes and illustrative pictures) aren't going away anytime soon.

Amazon will be hoping to give the reviews on its items a boost in terms of both volume and authenticity, but as yet there's no word on if or when the feature is going to become a permanent fixture on the website and in the Amazon app.

"We are testing a feature that allows customers to leave feedback easily while also helping shoppers get authentic customer ratings on products from a broader set of shoppers," an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch.