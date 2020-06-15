The all-new Blink XT2 security camera hits lowest price ever at Amazon

Just in time for Father's Day, Amazon is slashing the price on the all-new Blink XT2 security camera. For a limited time, you can save up to $95 on the multi-camera security system, which allows you to choose from a one, two, three, or five-camera kit.

The Blink XT2 camera system provides security to your whole home with both indoor and outdoor use. Unlike the previous version, the Blink XT2 now features two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. The Blink camera also works with Amazon Alexa and has a compatible app that alerts you when motion is detected. The Blink smart camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that provide an impressive two-year battery life.



This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Blink XT2 security camera and a fantastic gift idea for dad. If you're interested in other last-minute deals, you can see our roundup of the best Father's Day sales that are happening now.

Blink home security camera deals:

Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $25 on the Blink XT2 security camera. The one-camera kit features two-way audio and can be placed indoors and outdoors for whole-home security.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $134.99 at Amazon

The Blink XT2 smart security two camera gets a $45 discount at Amazon. The outdoor/indoor security camera features advanced motion detection, two-way audio, and works with Alexa.

If you're interested in a multi-camera or add-on camera kit, Amazon also has the three, and five and add-on Blink XT2 camera kits on sale.

