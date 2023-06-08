Ahsoka: Disney's next Star Wars show gets an official release date

Strap in Star Wars fans – Disney’s next big show set in a galaxy far, far away now has an official premiere date. Star Wars: Ahsoka will air on Disney Plus from August 23, 2023, bringing The Clone Wars alumni back to our screens in her very own dedicated TV show.

The release date might not be a huge surprise for fans who’ve been keeping up to date with news of the show's progress. Back in February of this year, leading actor Rosario Dawson spilled some information about the series coming in late 2023, and then Star Wars Celebration announcements in April confirmed that it’d be making its Disney Plus debut in the month of August.

We’ve seen Dawson’s take on Tortuga Jedi Ahsoka Tano previously, having made appearances in both The Mandalorian and in The Book of Boba Fett, but this time Dawson will be leading her own series. We can expect to see some other popular characters pop in, including one intimidating Grand Admiral Thrawn with Lars Mikkelsen reprising his role from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

Alongside Dawson and Mikkelsen, there’s a strong cast of characters, some of whom you’re likely to be familiar with if you’ve been keeping up to date with the franchise. Ahsoka will also star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

Behind the scenes, Dave Filoni will both write and act as executive producer on the series, along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. If you want all the ins and outs of Ahsoka, we’ve got a full rundown of all we currently know about the upcoming Star Wars show.

Where does Ahsoka fit in the timeline?

Since there's a huge amount of Star Wars media, it can be easy to get lost with the timeline. Thankfully, this next instalment in the massive franchise is pretty easy to place, though we have a full guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order to help keep track of the overall chronology.

In brief, Star Wars: Ahsoka is likely to take place sometime after the character’s appearance in episode six of The Book of Boba Fett, but we likely won't know the exact chronology until its premiere on August 23.

If you’re keen to catch this next Star Wars series as it airs, you’re gonna need to have a Disney Plus subscription. Pricing starts at $7.99 (with ads) or $10.99 / £7.99 / AU$13.99 per month, or $109.99 / £79.90 / AU$139.99 a year for a standard subscription in the US, UK and Australia.