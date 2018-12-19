Acer Predator 34-inch ultra-wide monitor is a gamer’s dream screen with a £176 discount

There’s nothing like playing the latest and greatest games on a monitor that does them justice, and if you’re prepared to fork out a lot of money on a display, then Acer’s Predator X34P will give you a stunning screen – and fortunately, the price is a bit more palatable with this £176 discount from eBuyer.

Normally, this mammoth 34-inch curved monitor commands an asking price of £945.99, but it has been reduced to £769.97.

So yes, it’s still expensive, but for that money you’re getting an ultra-wide IPS panel with a 1900R curvature and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440.

The specs are tuned for fast frame-rate gaming, with a refresh rate of 100Hz – which can be overclocked to 120Hz – and a response time of 4ms, along with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to combat stuttering and tearing. The panel also offers 100% sRGB color accuracy.

Trimmings include Acer’s Predator GameView tech, which allows you to pull off tricks like boosting the light levels in dark scenes so you can potentially spot enemies hiding in the shadows, for example. You also get four USB 3.0 ports alongside the display inputs (HDMI and DisplayPort).

There is no specified period for how long this offer will run over at eBuyer, but as ever, you might want to act sooner rather than later if you’re tempted.

Image credit: eBuyer