A deep dive into Nintendo Switch OLED: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 73

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guest is Adam Vjestica, Senior Gaming Writer at TechRadar, and Samuel Roberts, Senior Entertainment Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 73

With Black Widow being available in cinemas and available to purchase digitally on Disney Plus, we begin this week's episode by chatting about what other activities we'd be happy to pay $30 for if it means we don't have to leave the home.

We then have a Gadget Hall of Fame with a face-off between the Magic 8-Ball and iPod Nano 4th Generation, and take a deep dive into the Nintendo Switch OLED, share our favorite memories of past Nintendo consoles and who is the Switch OLED for?

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple Podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday. Nice.