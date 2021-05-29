The best Memorial sales and deals 2021: Lowe's, Best Buy, Home Depot and more

The 2021 Memorial Day sales event has arrived with incredible deals from your favorite retailers, including Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. The summer holiday is the perfect opportunity to score incredible discounts on appliances, mattresses, furniture, TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and so much more.

To help you sort through all the offers, we’ve created this guide to bring you the very best Memorial Day sales and the top standout deals. You’ll find incredible bargains on summer essentials like patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and more, as well as some of the best appliance sales from retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, and Home Depot.



Mattresses are also a big category during Memorial Day sales, with some of the best offers you'll find all year from top brands like Nectar, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic. And last but not least, you can also find epic Memorial Day deals on tech items like 4K TVs, laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more.



You'll find our picks for the five best Memorial Day sales below, as well as the standout deals from this weekend's most popular sale categories. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top offers throughout the holiday weekend event.

The 5 best Memorial Day sales

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Save up to $1,700 on major appliances

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale includes big savings on top-brand major appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale: Save up to $400 on patio furniture, appliances, tools and more

Get ready for summer with the Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can score incredible savings on major appliances from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, as well as discounts on patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, tools, and more.

Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Patio furniture starting $19.99

Spruce up your outdoor space with some help from Walmart's Memorial Day sale. You can find a wide range of outdoor items starting at just $19.99, including patio furniture, rugs, umbrellas, grills, lighting, pools, and more.

Amazon Memorial Day sales event: 50% off grills, furniture, and more

Gear up for Memorial Day at Amazon with discounts on patio furniture, grills, kitchen appliances, outdoor games and so much more. The retailer is releasing new deals every day on everything you'll need for the long holiday weekend event.

Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale: Major appliances starting at $299

You can save up to $500 instantly when you buy qualifying appliances at the Lowe's Memorial Day sales event. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.

Memorial Day sales: Top deals

TVs starting at $69.99: Smart TV deals at Best Buy

If you're looking to score a cheap TV deal this Memorial Day, then head to Best Buy's latest sale. You can find record-low prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more with prices starting at just $279.99.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's official Memorial Day sale includes a $400 discount on the mattress plus $399 worth of free gifts added to your order including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress for pure value from our sister site Tom's Guide.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $49 - While not the cheapest price ever, Amazon's latest discount on the fabulous AirPods Pro is a great opportunity to bag some of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price. With upwards of 24 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, these buds are the perfect pairing with any iPhone or iPad.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale is happening right now, which gets you a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm). The retailer is also throwing in a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) with your purchase. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $366.25 at Amazon

Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $679.99. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K and the PurColor technology delivers bright, bold images with sharp contrast.

Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $985 at Saatva

Saatva's Memorial Day sale just launched and includes $200 off orders over $985 - matching its best-ever Black Friday deal. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. We particularly recommend the Saatva Classic - a fantastic high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams, a well-cushioned euro pillow top, and a durable dual steel coil support system.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: $195 $171.50 at Amazon

Save $23.50 - Amazon has the best-selling Weber Charcoal grill on sale for $171.50. The rust-resistant grill holds up to 13 burgers and features a built-in lid thermometer and hooks on the side to hand your cooking accessories.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.

Memorial Day sales: TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has this 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $159.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

TCL 43-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $429.99 $288 at Walmart

Save $142 - For just $288, you can pick up this TCL 43-inch HD TV at the Walmart Memorial Day sales event. This cheap TV deal comes with the Roku experience for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon at the 2021 Memorial Day sales event. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $548 at Walmart

Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku TV: $1,299.99 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200 - Amazon has an impressive $200 price cut on the 2021 TCL 6-Series TV. The QLED delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and deep contrasts and comes with the Roku experience and a handy voice remote.

Memorial Day sales: mattress deals

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's official Memorial Day sale has begun and includes a $400 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, plus you'll snag $399 worth of free gifts added to your order. Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress for pure value from our sister site Tom's Guide.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale is happening right now, which gets you a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm). The retailer is also throwing in a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) with your purchase. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $985 at Saatva

Saatva's Memorial Day sale includes $200 off orders over $985 - matching its best-ever Black Friday deal. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. We particularly recommend the Saatva Classic - a fantastic high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams, a well-cushioned euro pillow top, and a durable dual steel coil support system.

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $1,161

Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale has an impressive 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.

View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $399.99 $366.25 at Amazon

Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $450 $382.50 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale has arrived and you score up to 20% off everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695 - a fantastic price for a quality mattress.

Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple

Save up to $300 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals, you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative, responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex and has a 10-year warranty.

Serta iComfort Mattress: from $999 $799 at Serta

Save up to $1000 - Score some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year at the Serta Memorial Day mattress sale event. You'll find all iComfort mattresses up to $400 off with prices starting at $799 for a twin ($200 off) and the queen iComfort on sale for $949 ($150 off). The iComfort memory foam mattress is designed to keep the warmest sleepers comfy and cool thanks to its multi-layered mattress-cooling foam technology, which adds support, resilience, and temperature regulation.

Mattress Firm: save up to 50% off Beautyrest, Tulo, and more

Save up to $400 - The Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale event includes huge savings on its best-selling brands, including Beautyrest, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, and more. You can find prices as low as $79.99 and save on everything from a crib to a California King mattress.

Memorial Day sales: patio furniture deals

Home Depot: Save up to 50% on outdoor living

Spruce up your outdoor space with these fantastic deals from Home Depot's outdoor Memorial Day sale whether you're looking to fill a small space or a big backyard, you can find huge savings on a wide selection of outdoor living items, including patio furniture, umbrellas, chairs, rugs, dining tables, and more.

Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15

Create your dream backyard at Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which including fantastic deals on outdoor items. You'll find rollback prices on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and so much more.

Lowe's: Save up to $200 on patio furniture

You can save up to 20% on patio sets and accessories at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. The discounts include outdoor couches, dining tables, chairs, cushions, and so much more. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line patio set or an affordable sectional - lowe's has you covered.

Target: Save 15% on select patio furniture collections

You can score 15% off select patio furniture at Target right now which includes stylish chairs, dining tables, couches, tables, conversation sets, and more. You can also find fantastic prices on rugs, decor, pillows, planters, lighting, and fire pits.

Memorial Day sales: kitchen deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at the Best Buy Memorial Day sales event. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.

Innsky 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Air Fryer: $159.99 $76.59 at Amazon

Save $83.40 - Score a massive $83 discount on this 5.8-quart stainless steel air fryer at Amazon's Memorial Day sales event. The air fryer evenly cooks food four times faster than a conventional oven features seven preset modes so you can whip up french fries, chicken, and more with a press of a button.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $229.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy has a $40 price cut on the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill. The four-quart air fryer can roast, bake, and dehydrate and delivers perfect char-grilled results thanks to the superhot 500°F cyclonic grilling technology.

Memorial Day sales: lawn and garden deals

Up to $100 off outdoor power equipment: save on riding and push lawn mowers at Home Depot

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now and you can save up to $100 on outdoor power equipment which includes riding and push lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, pressure washers and more.

Lawn and garden essentials starting at $2.99: deals on soil, planters, flowers, and more at Lowe's

Everything you need for your dream backyard garden is at the Lowe's Memorial Day sales event. You'll find deals on soil, mulch, and flowers and save on indoor pots and planters, and garden beds.



Gardening tools starting at $19.99: Memorial Day deals on gardening goods at Amazon

Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect garden in your own backyard. Amazon's Memorial Day deals start at just $19.99, you can save on gardening tools, plants, potting mix, gloves, pots, and so much more.

Save on indoor and outdoor planters: deals on planters and live plants at Walmart

Whether your shopping for indoor or outdoor plants and planters, Walmart's Memorial Day sales event has you covered. You can find fantastic deals on a variety of planters that come in all shapes, sizes and prices.

Greenworks Twin Force Lawn Mower: $399 $359 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Greenworks 20-inch lawn mower on sale for $359 when you apply this limited-time $40 coupon. The top-rated lawn mower features up to 60 minutes of battery life and automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run time.

Memorial Day sales: vacuum deals

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Cleaner: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell pet hair eraser vacuum on sale for $179.99. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll and specialized pet tools for quick and convenient clean-ups.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum features Dirt Detect sensors that alert the Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

iRobot Roomba 980: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the iRobot Roomba on sale for $299.99 when you apply the $100 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans in neat rows, rather than erratically in any direction. We're not sure when we’ll see a price as low again as this, so if you’re in the market for a robovac, don’t delay in snapping it up.

Dyson V8 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $219.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for just $299.99. Designed for homes with pets, this refurbished cordless vacuum includes a HEPA filtration system to capture pet allergens and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and convenient cleanups.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control, and the compatible iRobot app allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $560.44 at Amazon

Save $39 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $39 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum just ahead of its official Memorial Day sale. Designed to clean your whole home, the cordless vacuum has a 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11and provides up to up to 120 minutes of run time.

Memorial Day sales: tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can score a $30 price cut on the Apple iPad in Space Grey at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - Another great Apple deal this week is on the 64GB iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is on sale for $549 - only $10 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The 10.9-inch tablet comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like power and feed and also features Touch ID and an impressive camera system.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021): $799 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - You'll have to hurry to snag the first-ever discount we've seen on the new iPad Pro 11 2021 - Amazon teased this price the other day but it quickly shot back up to full price. You probably won't regret jumping on these awesome new tablets either with their insanely powerful new M1 chip, gorgeous display, and fantastic battery life. Note - this sale price is currently for the Space Grey color only.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Memorial Day sales: laptop deals

HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook: $299 $219 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop: $499 $261.02 at Amazon

Save $237 - Amazon has a massive $237 price cut on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. The versatile laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of SSD, and an all-day battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop: $459.99 $369.99 at Dell

Save $90 - Dell just launched its Memorial Day sale and you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for $369.99. This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 not only has a hefty 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM but a fairly speedy AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. With specs like these, this one's going to be able to handle a ton of work and casual applications.

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $999 $899.99 at Dell

Save $100 - A fresh price cut brings this brand new Dell XPS 13 into excellent value range with this week's Memorial Day laptop sales. This one's got an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, giving it plenty of power to go along with the stylish looks these ultrabooks are known for.

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $900.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Just ahead of the official Memorial Day sale, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $900. We'd move quickly on this one as it's going to be extremely popular. The larger 512GB model is still available for a record low price that we've seen for the last week as well.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop: $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - The versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a massive $250 price cut with this fantastic Memorial Day deal at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Memorial Day sales: headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $129. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

When is Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 28.

Memorial Day sales: when do they start?

We'll start to see some Memorial Day sales popping up as early as late April, but a majority of online retailers will release deals the week before the actual holiday on Monday, May 24. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.



We'll be updating this guide daily with all of the best early deals, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the best Memorial Day offers.

What are the best Memorial Day sales?

The biggest categories discounted during the Memorial Day sales event include appliances, mattresses, laptops, and TVs. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can also find discounts on outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, planters and camping equipment.



Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with online retailers like Nectar and Purple participating in sitewide sales with some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year.



Best Buy and Home Depot are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and if you're looking for tech bargains, Walmart and Amazon will be offering fantastic deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.

You can see more mattress bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress sales from brands like Purple, DreamCloud, and more.



You can see more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices and the best cheap laptop deals.