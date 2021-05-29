The best Memorial sales and deals 2021: Lowe's, Best Buy, Home Depot and more

The 2021 Memorial Day sales event has arrived with incredible deals from your favorite retailers, including Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. The summer holiday is the perfect opportunity to score incredible discounts on appliances, mattresses, furniture, TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and so much more.
Jump straight to:
1. Top deals
2. TV deals
3. Mattress deals
4. Patio deals
5. Kitchen deals
6. Lawn & Garden deals
7. Vacuum deals
8. Tablet deals
9. Laptop deals
10. Headphone deals
To help you sort through all the offers, we’ve created this guide to bring you the very best Memorial Day sales and the top standout deals. You’ll find incredible bargains on summer essentials like patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and more, as well as some of the best appliance sales from retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, and Home Depot.
Mattresses are also a big category during Memorial Day sales, with some of the best offers you'll find all year from top brands like Nectar, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic. And last but not least, you can also find epic Memorial Day deals on tech items like 4K TVs, laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more.
You'll find our picks for the five best Memorial Day sales below, as well as the standout deals from this weekend's most popular sale categories. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top offers throughout the holiday weekend event.
Memorial Day sales - quick links
- Amazon: 50% off furniture, grills, and more
- Best Buy: save up to $500 on major appliances
- Cheap TVs: TV deals starting at $69.99
- Allswell: 20% off all mattresses at the Memorial Day sales event
- Bear mattress: 25% off sitewide + $250 free gift set
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: 40% off outdoor, kitchen, and home
- Casper: up to 15% off sitewide at the Memorial Day sale
- Cocoon by Sealy: Memorial Day sale, save 35% off + free pillows & sheets
- Dell: laptop deals starting at $289.99
- DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories
- Emma: up to 35% off all mattress sizes
- Ghostbed: Memorial Day sale - 30% off mattresses + two luxury pillows
- Home Depot: Memorial Day deals on appliances, patio furniture and tools
- HP: Memorial Day sale - save up to 47% off sitewide
- Idle: 50% off all foam mattresses
- Kohl's: Memorial Day must-haves starting at $4.99
- Layla: Memorial Day mattress sale - $150 off + free pillow & accessories
- Lenovo: Memorial Day sale - up to 66% off laptops + free shipping
- Lowe's: patio furniture starting at $19.99 at the Memorial Day sales event
- Lucid: cheap mattress deals starting at $159.99
- Mattress Firm: up to 50% off best-selling mattress brands
- Nectar: save $400 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Overstock: Memorial Day Blowout - 70% off sitewide + free shipping
- Purple: Memorial Day sales event: up to $400 off mattress + bundle
- REI: up to 50% off clothing, shoes, gear, and more
- Saatva: $200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $1,000
- Samsung: save up to 30% off major appliances
- Sealy: up to $400 off mattresses at the Memorial Day sale event
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on adjustable sets
- Tuft & Needle: 20% off sitewide
- Walmart: patio furniture starting at $19.99
- Wayfair: Memorial Day sales event - up to 50% off sitewide
The 5 best Memorial Day sales
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Save up to $1,700 on major appliances
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale includes big savings on top-brand major appliances. You score deals on KitchenAid appliance packages, LG appliances, GE washer and dryer packages, plus Best Buy members can get up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase four or more select Samsung major appliances.
View Deal
Home Depot Memorial Day sale: Save up to $400 on patio furniture, appliances, tools and more
Get ready for summer with the Home Depot Memorial Day sale. You can score incredible savings on major appliances from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, as well as discounts on patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, tools, and more.
View Deal
Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Patio furniture starting $19.99
Spruce up your outdoor space with some help from Walmart's Memorial Day sale. You can find a wide range of outdoor items starting at just $19.99, including patio furniture, rugs, umbrellas, grills, lighting, pools, and more.
View Deal
Amazon Memorial Day sales event: 50% off grills, furniture, and more
Gear up for Memorial Day at Amazon with discounts on patio furniture, grills, kitchen appliances, outdoor games and so much more. The retailer is releasing new deals every day on everything you'll need for the long holiday weekend event.
View Deal
Lowe's Memorial Day appliance sale: Major appliances starting at $299
You can save up to $500 instantly when you buy qualifying appliances at the Lowe's Memorial Day sales event. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: Top deals
TVs starting at $69.99: Smart TV deals at Best Buy
If you're looking to score a cheap TV deal this Memorial Day, then head to Best Buy's latest sale. You can find record-low prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more with prices starting at just $279.99.
View Deal
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from
$798 $499 + $399 of free gifts
Save up to $800 - Nectar's official Memorial Day sale includes a $400 discount on the mattress plus $399 worth of free gifts added to your order including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector. Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress for pure value from our sister site Tom's Guide.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $197 at Amazon
Save $49 - While not the cheapest price ever, Amazon's latest discount on the fabulous AirPods Pro is a great opportunity to bag some of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price. With upwards of 24 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, these buds are the perfect pairing with any iPhone or iPad.
View Deal
The DreamCloud: from
$799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud
Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale is happening right now, which gets you a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm). The retailer is also throwing in a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) with your purchase. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.
View Deal
HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook:
$299 $219 at Best Buy
Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.
View Deal
Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:
$429.99 $389.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Lucid Memory Foam mattress:
$399.99 $366.25 at Amazon
Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.
View Deal
Ninja 4qt Air Fryer:
$119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399 $329 at Amazon
Save $70 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.
View Deal
Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy
Save $70 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $679.99. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K and the PurColor technology delivers bright, bold images with sharp contrast.
View Deal
Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $985 at Saatva
Saatva's Memorial Day sale just launched and includes $200 off orders over $985 - matching its best-ever Black Friday deal. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. We particularly recommend the Saatva Classic - a fantastic high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams, a well-cushioned euro pillow top, and a durable dual steel coil support system.
View Deal
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill:
$195 $171.50 at Amazon
Save $23.50 - Amazon has the best-selling Weber Charcoal grill on sale for $171.50. The rust-resistant grill holds up to 13 burgers and features a built-in lid thermometer and hooks on the side to hand your cooking accessories.
View Deal
Vizio 65-inch OLED TV:
$1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.
View Deal
New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop:
$1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell
Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.View Deal
Memorial Day sales: TV deals
Toshiba 32-inch 4K UHD smart Fire TV:
$199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - Best Buy has this 32-inch HD TV from Toshiba on sale for just $159.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.
View Deal
TCL 43-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV:
$429.99 $288 at Walmart
Save $142 - For just $288, you can pick up this TCL 43-inch HD TV at the Walmart Memorial Day sales event. This cheap TV deal comes with the Roku experience for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.
View Deal
Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:
$429.99 $389.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon at the 2021 Memorial Day sales event. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.
View Deal
Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV:
$999.99 $698 at Walmart
Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.
View Deal
Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV:
$599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy
Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal
JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV:
$899.99 $548 at Walmart
Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.
View Deal
Vizio 65-inch OLED TV:
$1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.
View Deal
TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku TV:
$1,299.99 $1,099 at Amazon
Save $200 - Amazon has an impressive $200 price cut on the 2021 TCL 6-Series TV. The QLED delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and deep contrasts and comes with the Roku experience and a handy voice remote.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: mattress deals
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from
$798 $499 + $399 of free gifts
Save up to $800 - Nectar's official Memorial Day sale has begun and includes a $400 discount on the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, plus you'll snag $399 worth of free gifts added to your order. Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive and was named best mattress for pure value from our sister site Tom's Guide.
View Deal
The DreamCloud: from
$799 $699 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud
Save up to $599 - Dreamcloud's Memorial Day sale is happening right now, which gets you a $200 discount on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm). The retailer is also throwing in a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and a cooling pillow (worth $75) with your purchase. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.
View Deal
Saatva Classic mattress: $200 off every order over $985 at Saatva
Saatva's Memorial Day sale includes $200 off orders over $985 - matching its best-ever Black Friday deal. Saatva is one of the more premium luxury brands out there and, while pricey, offer a huge 15-year warranty on all purchases. We particularly recommend the Saatva Classic - a fantastic high-end innerspring mattress that combines eco-friendly foams, a well-cushioned euro pillow top, and a durable dual steel coil support system.
View Deal
Tempur-Essential Mattress: from
$1,659 now $1,161
Save up to $995 - Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day sale has an impressive 30% discount on the Tempur-Essential Mattress. The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress with three layers of high-performance foam which provides adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away.
View Deal
Lucid Memory Foam mattress:
$399.99 $366.25 at Amazon
Save $33 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. The Queen size is currently in stock and on sale for just $366.25.
View Deal
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from
$450 $382.50 at T&N
Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale has arrived and you score up to 20% off everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $382 (was $450) for a twin, while a queen now costs $590, down from $695 - a fantastic price for a quality mattress.
View Deal
Purple Mattress: from
$599 $574 at Purple
Save up to $300 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals, you can save up to $100 on the flagship Purple mattress — and you can bump the discount up to $300 by adding a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector) to your order. The mattress uses an innovative, responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex and has a 10-year warranty.
View Deal
Serta iComfort Mattress: from
$999 $799 at Serta
Save up to $1000 - Score some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year at the Serta Memorial Day mattress sale event. You'll find all iComfort mattresses up to $400 off with prices starting at $799 for a twin ($200 off) and the queen iComfort on sale for $949 ($150 off). The iComfort memory foam mattress is designed to keep the warmest sleepers comfy and cool thanks to its multi-layered mattress-cooling foam technology, which adds support, resilience, and temperature regulation.
View Deal
Mattress Firm: save up to 50% off Beautyrest, Tulo, and more
Save up to $400 - The Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale event includes huge savings on its best-selling brands, including Beautyrest, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, and more. You can find prices as low as $79.99 and save on everything from a crib to a California King mattress.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: patio furniture deals
Home Depot: Save up to 50% on outdoor living
Spruce up your outdoor space with these fantastic deals from Home Depot's outdoor Memorial Day sale whether you're looking to fill a small space or a big backyard, you can find huge savings on a wide selection of outdoor living items, including patio furniture, umbrellas, chairs, rugs, dining tables, and more.
View Deal
Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15
Create your dream backyard at Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which including fantastic deals on outdoor items. You'll find rollback prices on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and so much more.
View Deal
Lowe's: Save up to $200 on patio furniture
You can save up to 20% on patio sets and accessories at the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. The discounts include outdoor couches, dining tables, chairs, cushions, and so much more. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line patio set or an affordable sectional - lowe's has you covered.
View Deal
Overstock: Memorial Day blowout - up to 70% off + free shipping
Overstock's official Memorial Day sale just launched, and it's 70% off outdoor items plus free shipping. You can save on a wide selection of patio items, including furniture, decor, grills, gardening tools, lighting, and more.
View Deal
Target: Save 15% on select patio furniture collections
You can score 15% off select patio furniture at Target right now which includes stylish chairs, dining tables, couches, tables, conversation sets, and more. You can also find fantastic prices on rugs, decor, pillows, planters, lighting, and fire pits.
View Deal
Wayfair: Memorial Day clearance - up to 60% off patio furniture
Wayfair has launched its highly anticipated Memorial Day sale and you can score massive savings on patio items like outdoor couches, chairs, and rugs, umbrellas, bars, and more.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: kitchen deals
Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer:
$99 $47.30 at Walmart
Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.
View Deal
Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel:
$139.95 $99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.
View Deal
Ninja 4qt Air Fryer:
$119.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at the Best Buy Memorial Day sales event. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.
View Deal
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker:
$129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.
View Deal
Innsky 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Air Fryer:
$159.99 $76.59 at Amazon
Save $83.40 - Score a massive $83 discount on this 5.8-quart stainless steel air fryer at Amazon's Memorial Day sales event. The air fryer evenly cooks food four times faster than a conventional oven features seven preset modes so you can whip up french fries, chicken, and more with a press of a button.
View Deal
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill:
$229.99 $189.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - Best Buy has a $40 price cut on the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill. The four-quart air fryer can roast, bake, and dehydrate and delivers perfect char-grilled results thanks to the superhot 500°F cyclonic grilling technology.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: lawn and garden deals
Up to $100 off outdoor power equipment: save on riding and push lawn mowers at Home Depot
The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now and you can save up to $100 on outdoor power equipment which includes riding and push lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, pressure washers and more.
View Deal
Lawn and garden essentials starting at $2.99: deals on soil, planters, flowers, and more at Lowe's
Everything you need for your dream backyard garden is at the Lowe's Memorial Day sales event. You'll find deals on soil, mulch, and flowers and save on indoor pots and planters, and garden beds.
Gardening tools starting at $19.99: Memorial Day deals on gardening goods at Amazon
Amazon has everything you need to create the perfect garden in your own backyard. Amazon's Memorial Day deals start at just $19.99, you can save on gardening tools, plants, potting mix, gloves, pots, and so much more. View Deal
Save on indoor and outdoor planters: deals on planters and live plants at Walmart
Whether your shopping for indoor or outdoor plants and planters, Walmart's Memorial Day sales event has you covered. You can find fantastic deals on a variety of planters that come in all shapes, sizes and prices.
View Deal
Greenworks Twin Force Lawn Mower:
$399 $359 at Amazon
Save $40 - Amazon has the Greenworks 20-inch lawn mower on sale for $359 when you apply this limited-time $40 coupon. The top-rated lawn mower features up to 60 minutes of battery life and automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run time.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: vacuum deals
ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac:
$179.88 $129 at Walmart
Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
View Deal
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Cleaner:
$229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell pet hair eraser vacuum on sale for $179.99. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll and specialized pet tools for quick and convenient clean-ups.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum:
$329.99 $189 at Walmart
Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum features Dirt Detect sensors that alert the Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 980:
$399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - You can get the iRobot Roomba on sale for $299.99 when you apply the $100 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans in neat rows, rather than erratically in any direction. We're not sure when we’ll see a price as low again as this, so if you’re in the market for a robovac, don’t delay in snapping it up.
View Deal
Dyson V8 Animal Pro Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished):
$219.99 $299.99 at Walmart
Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for just $299.99. Designed for homes with pets, this refurbished cordless vacuum includes a HEPA filtration system to capture pet allergens and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and convenient cleanups.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum:
$349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - You can snag a $50 discount on the Roomba e5 at Best Buy right now. The popular robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control, and the compatible iRobot app allows you to clean your floors from anywhere.
View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum:
$599.99 $560.44 at Amazon
Save $39 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $39 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
View Deal
Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum:
$849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount on the powerful Dyson Outsize vacuum just ahead of its official Memorial Day sale. Designed to clean your whole home, the cordless vacuum has a 150% bigger bin than the Dyson V11and provides up to up to 120 minutes of run time.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: tablet deals
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model):
$329 $299 at Amazon
Save $30 - For a limited time, you can score a $30 price cut on the Apple iPad in Space Grey at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB):
$599 $549.99 at Amazon
Save $49 - Another great Apple deal this week is on the 64GB iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is on sale for $549 - only $10 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The 10.9-inch tablet comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like power and feed and also features Touch ID and an impressive camera system.
View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021):
$799 $749 at Amazon
Save $50 - You'll have to hurry to snag the first-ever discount we've seen on the new iPad Pro 11 2021 - Amazon teased this price the other day but it quickly shot back up to full price. You probably won't regret jumping on these awesome new tablets either with their insanely powerful new M1 chip, gorgeous display, and fantastic battery life. Note - this sale price is currently for the Space Grey color only.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7:
$959 $699 at Best Buy
Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: laptop deals
HP 14 Touch-Screen Chromebook:
$299 $219 at Best Buy
Save $80 - Snag the HP Chromebook on sale for just $219 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale event. The budget laptop features a 14-inch multitouch screen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, and a long-lasting battery life.
View Deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop:
$499 $261.02 at Amazon
Save $237 - Amazon has a massive $237 price cut on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. The versatile laptop features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of SSD, and an all-day battery life.
View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop:
$459.99 $369.99 at Dell
Save $90 - Dell just launched its Memorial Day sale and you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for $369.99. This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 not only has a hefty 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM but a fairly speedy AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. With specs like these, this one's going to be able to handle a ton of work and casual applications.View Deal
New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop:
$1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell
Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.View Deal
Dell XPS 13 laptop:
$999 $899.99 at Dell
Save $100 - A fresh price cut brings this brand new Dell XPS 13 into excellent value range with this week's Memorial Day laptop sales. This one's got an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, giving it plenty of power to go along with the stylish looks these ultrabooks are known for.View Deal
M1 MacBook Air (256GB):
$999 $900.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Just ahead of the official Memorial Day sale, Amazon has the M1 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $900. We'd move quickly on this one as it's going to be extremely popular. The larger 512GB model is still available for a record low price that we've seen for the last week as well.
View Deal
Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 UHD Touch Laptop:
$1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - The versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a massive $250 price cut with this fantastic Memorial Day deal at Best Buy. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.
View Deal
Memorial Day sales: headphone deals
Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case
$159 $128.98 at Amazon
Save $30 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $129. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
View Deal
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
$299.99 $149.99 at Walmart
Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case:
$199 $159.98 at Amazon
Save $39 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $197 at Amazon
Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.
View Deal
When is Memorial Day 2021?
Memorial Day is an American federal holiday that always falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday the 28.
Memorial Day sales: when do they start?
We'll start to see some Memorial Day sales popping up as early as late April, but a majority of online retailers will release deals the week before the actual holiday on Monday, May 24. All sales will last through the holiday weekend, and most will end on Memorial Day.
We'll be updating this guide daily with all of the best early deals, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the best Memorial Day offers.
What are the best Memorial Day sales?
The biggest categories discounted during the Memorial Day sales event include appliances, mattresses, laptops, and TVs. Because Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, you can also find discounts on outdoor items such as grills, patio furniture, planters, lawnmowers, planters and camping equipment.
Memorial Day is also a fantastic time to find deals on mattresses with online retailers like Nectar and Purple participating in sitewide sales with some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year.
Best Buy and Home Depot are just a few retailers that will be discounting top-brand appliances all weekend long, and if you're looking for tech bargains, Walmart and Amazon will be offering fantastic deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more.
You can see more mattress bargains with our roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress sales from brands like Purple, DreamCloud, and more.
You can see more of the best cheap 4K TV deals and sale prices and the best cheap laptop deals.