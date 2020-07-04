4th of July TV sales 2020: 4K TV deals starting at just $129.99

The 2020 4th of July sale event is going strong and if you're shopping for a TV bargain, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best 4th of July TV sales from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Dell with incredible deals on 4K TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, and more.

See the best 4th of July sales that are happening now

Our top 4th of July sale picks include a $100 price cut and a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV, the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for $329.99, and this massive Hisense 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99.



Shop more of 4th of July TV deals below, and keep in mind most offers end tomorrow, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

4th of July TV deal of the day:

Samsung 65-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $300 discount on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV. The 8 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with bold, bright colors and sharp contrast and features built in voice control with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Our best 4th of July TV sale picks:

32-49 inch 4th of July TV sales

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $170 $129.99 at Amazon

You can score a $40 price cut on the Insignia 32-inch 4K TV at Amazon. This smart TV has the Fire TV built in and works with Amazon Alexa - enabling voice control for your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

TCL 40-inch 3-Series Smart HDTV: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the TCL 40-inch TV on sale for just $179.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can adjust the channel, browse shows, and launch movies completely hands-free.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $327.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

50-59 inch 4th of July TV sales

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $100 price cut and receive a free Echo Dot on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in and includes a voice remote with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Samsung 58-inch QLED Q60T Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $797.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the QLED Samsung 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $797.99. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

65-75 inch 4th of July TV sales

Samsung 65-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

You can snag a $300 discount on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV. The 8 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with bold, bright colors and sharp contrast and features built in voice control with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199 $849 at Dell

You can snag a $350 discount and receive a $50 Dell Promo eGift Card on the LG UN7000 Series TV at Best Buy. This smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for big-screen 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 75-inch TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

See more of the best 4th of July sales below that are happening online.

You can see our guide to the best 4th of July sale events and learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.