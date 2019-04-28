2019 London Marathon live stream: how to watch coverage from anywhere in the world

Get stretching and prepare the shiny silver foil blanket - the 2019 London Marathon is here. 26.2 gruelling miles around the UK's capital city, with elite athletes and fun runners all pushing themselves to the limits. And thankfully getting a 2019 London Marathon live stream is far, far easier than trying to compete in the thing.

And the 2019 edition is likely to be one of the most watched in recent years, thanks to the presence of one Sir Mo Farah. Yep, Mo's back again.

London Marathon 2019 - where and when No gold medals for guessing where the London Marathon is being held - the world famous race takes in an exhausting 26 miles and 385 yards (that's roughly 42.2km in new money) of London's most famous streets and landmarks. The start times are staggered over the course of the today with the wheelchair races, para athletes and Elite Women's Race already underway. The Elite Men's Race (featuring Mo Farah) and Mass Race get started at 10.10am BST, 5.10am ET, 2.10am PT.

But with the fastest marathon time of 2hrs 1mins 39secs set by Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin last year, he's the one to watch. Will it be misery or the Mobot? Either way, TechRadar will tell you how to live stream all the Marathon action.

But the London Marathon isn't just about the so-called elite runners. It's the fun runners, wheelchair athletes and plethora of weird and wacky fancy-dress costumes that make the event so iconic. Around 40,000 people will be running today, the vast majority fulfilling long held dreams.

And the great news is that getting a live stream of the 2019 London Marathon is really easy, as the BBC has the rights to show it in all its glory - just as it has since the inaugural year in 1981. And even if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to live stream the London Marathon 2019 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the London Marathon for free: UK stream

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the London Marathon. So if you're in the UK and you have a TV license, then you can catch it on BBC Two from 8.30am then switch to BBC One from 10am all the way until 2pm as the last of the fun runners stumble past the finish line. Then it's back to BBC Two from 2pm until 2.30pm if you're still eager to watch more. If you're not in front of a television, then the iPlayer or BBC Sport app is the way to go for uninterrupted action and your pick of what to watch. The other way to watch the BBC online is to go via TVPlayer.com, which doesn't require any sign ins and hosts all of the UK's free-to-air channels without having to worry about hopping around from site to site or app to app.

Stream the London Marathon from outside your country

We've got your UK and US watching options covered in this article. But if you try to watch the 2019 London Marathon and you're abroad, you're going to be out of luck - coverage will be geo-blocked.

Luckily, there's an easy way around even this hurdle. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to a server back in your country. That way, your laptop, mobile or streaming device will think it's back at home and thus the geo-block will be avoided. Lovely!

How to watch a 2019 London Marathon live stream in the US

If you’re in the US and want to watch this year’s London Marathon, then you’re in luck as you have several ways to watch the event.

NBC Sports will air all the action on the day with the Elite Men's race starting from 5.10am ET, 2.10am PT.

If you’d prefer to stream the London Marathon on your computer, streaming devices or on mobile, the NBC site and NBC Sports App will also be streaming the event.