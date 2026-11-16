Black Friday sales have been running in the UK for weeks, so dozens of early deals are already out in the wild. But are any of them genuinely worth buying? Absolutely. I've looked through all of the latest sales and picked out all the top deals that we recommend here at TechRadar.

The best early Black Friday deals in the UK (Image credit: Future)

Big names such as Argos, Currys, AO, Boots, Dyson, Very, and Shark/Ninja have all kicked off sales now, while early offers are already available at Amazon as it builds up to its sale on Thursday.

Below, you will find several standout deals on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more. I've also summarised the key sales at major retailers and shopping destinations in the UK if you want to browse for yourself. Plus, I've chucked in a few bargain gift ideas if you're looking for some affordable inspiration.

With price promises or guarantees in place at many stores, it can make sense to take advantage of the current deals if anything catches your eye or if you want to spread out your spending.

I've chosen these based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices. Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more highlights.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 10 deals this weekend

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Sennheiser CX 80U Wired Earbuds: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, so these excellent budget earbuds are an easy recommendation for us. At £25, these are a solid buy with their classy understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £49.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C Wireless Headphones: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 5: was £119 now £99 at EE Tech & Gaming EE has just launched a first-ever price cut on the latest Apple AirPods 5 — you just need to log in to an EE account to see it. The newest model includes active noise cancellation, convenient wireless charging, as well as impressive Adaptive Audio and Live Translation features. Up to 20 hours of listening time and solid overall audio quality make these some of the top bud for iPhone users. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Under £50

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £22.95 at Amazon Swap a daily chocolate treat for a build or minifigure based on a galaxy far, far away with this discount on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. As well as iconic characters such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, this set comes with a variety of other well-known vehicles and mini-scenarios from across the universe, such as a TIE fighter, an X-Wing, and Grogu’s hoverpram. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Air Pop: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Argos The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99 now £49 at Currys The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £50 now £25 at Currys Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £18.63 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £49.95 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Appliances

Ninja AF200UK Air Fryer: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Argos This is a fantastic low price for the smaller and less feature-rich version of the five-star Ninja Air Fryer. It may have a more compact size and fewer preset cooking functions, but you still get the same dual-drawer design with capacity for up to six portions of food. All the key options you need are included, too, such as air fry, max crisp, roast, and reheat. For a smaller space, your student flat, or if you just want to spend a little less on an air fryer from a top brand that can handle the basics, it's a bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Russell Hobbs Slow Cooker: was £69 now £42 at Argos The cold weather is coming in, so slow cooker season is here — and this is a good price for a basic but large seven-litre capacity model from a top brand. Whether it's soups, stews or casseroles, there's enough room to make up to six portions, cooking at low or high, or using the warm function when needed. It's also dishwasher-safe and includes a handy lid holder to keep things tidy. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors. Read more Read less ▼

Vax SpotWash: was £200 now £99.99 at Argos For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

Kenwood KMX760 kMix Stand Mixer: was £479.99 now £219 at Currys Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer just got a huge £260 discount at Currys. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and several accessories are included, such as a beater, a balloon whisk, and a dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499 now £399 at Argos Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was £1,098 now £899 at dell.com Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro: was £1,549 now £1,099 at Currys Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Televisions

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 65-inch Micro RGB TV: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Samsung UK The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense A6S 50-inch 4K TV: was £319 now £289 at Currys If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £289 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain. Read more Read less ▼

TCL P6L 65-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £379 at Argos If you want a cheap big-screen TV, then this TCL P6L is a good choice from the latest Argos sale. Expect decent, if unspectacular, picture quality and performance, but with all the handy smart features and streaming apps you might need within easy access. It's a reasonable price for a large TV from a solid budget brand like TCL. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV: was £419 now £329 at Argos Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £459.99 at Nintendo Store UK As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99. Read more Read less ▼

MSI MAG 276CXF 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was £129 now £109 at Currys I recently upgraded to the 1440p version of this gaming monitor from MSI — and I haven't looked back. There are definitely bigger and better monitors out there, but you get serious value for money with this MAG 276CXF. It's a good-sized 27-inch curved display, with support for up to 1080p resolution, a max refresh rate of 280Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms for smooth and responsive gaming. As far as budget gaming monitors go, it's hard to beat at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Headphones & Audio

Sennheiser CX 80U Wired Earbuds: was $34.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, so these excellent budget earbuds are an easy recommendation for us. At £25, these are a solid buy with their classy understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C Wireless Headphones: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 5: was £119 now £99 at EE Tech & Gaming EE has just launched a first-ever price cut on the latest Apple AirPods 5 — you just need to log in to an EE account to see it. The newest model includes active noise cancellation, convenient wireless charging, as well as impressive Adaptive Audio and Live Translation features. Up to 20 hours of listening time and solid overall audio quality make these some of the top bud for iPhone users. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Air Pop: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Argos The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Amazon The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice. Read more Read less ▼

Nothing Ear (3a): was £99 now £59 at Amazon As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was £169.99 now £129.99 at Argos We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Smartwatches

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Argos This Garmin Forerunner 165 is an older wearable now, but it's a solid choice if you want to buy an affordable running watch. We scored it 4.5 stars in our original review, praising the gorgeous screen, incredible battery life, and useful training features. Of course, it lacks a few upgrades and premium features found on newer models, but as your first running watch, it's a smart buy. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4 : was £439.99 now £339.99 at Argos It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: was £349 now £279 at Amazon Here's the first-ever discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 for Black Friday. The new wearable boasts improved vitals and health tracking, including sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring, smart AI assistance, a comfortable fit, and a lengthy 40-hour battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Health & Beauty

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £49.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 2: was £160 now £59.98 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £50 now £25 at Currys Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Phones & Tablets

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle: was £134.99 now £84.99 at Argos The last-gen version of the standard Kindle is back down to the discounted price we saw during Prime Day for Black Friday. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before. However, the 2026 version definitely won't be as low as this for a while. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: £300 off with the code 'NOV26' — plus £100 off with PayPal

This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can combine the discount code 'NOV26' to get £300 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable. Equally, you can combine the code with the £10 per month Three plan for an even better price – one you can reduce further with a trade-in. We gave the Z Fold 8 an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, smart design, vibrant display, good cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼