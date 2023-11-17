Amazon launches Black Friday sale - shop the 50+ best deals chosen by our experts

This year's Amazon Black Friday sale is now underway and the retailer has just dropped hundreds of new offers to go alongside the dozens that were already available earlier this month. Myself and the rest of the TechRadar team will be here throughout the day to share all of the very best deals we recommend that you can shop right now.

• Browse all of today's deals at Amazon US

• Browse all of today's deals at Amazon UK

As a deals hunter with almost a decade's worth of experience covering Black Friday and other major sales events, I'm here to bring you only the best deals on the top-rated and most popular products that are worth buying at this early stage.

Some of the highlights I've picked out already include headphones, robot vacuums, 4K TVs, Amazon devices, coffee makers, and some best-selling gift ideas for under $25.

Further down I've also got advice and insights from TechRadar's team of experts on the products to buy and what to look out for in this year's Black Friday deals. They'll be popping in with more recommendations throughout the day as we all continue sifting through the Amazon Black Friday sale for the best bargains.

In the UK? Check out all the best Black Friday deals in your region.

The 15 best Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's now down to a record-low price of $289.99 for Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate air fryer, the Ninja Foodi DualZone FlexBasket boasts two 4-qt baskets, so you can air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat, and dehydrate two different foods at the same time. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $80 off the price, bringing the air fryer down to a record low of $119.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to $21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power, you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Christmas Trees at Amazon: deals starting at $19.99

Looking to add a new Christmas Tree to your home this year? You can save over 50% on a wide range of best-selling Christmas Trees at Amazon, with prices starting at just $19.99. You'll find different sizes, heights, and styles from well-known brands, plus save on more holiday decor like wreaths, candles, ornaments, and greenery.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Shark IZ362H Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

I own a similar but slightly older Shark vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up while it's under $200 so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $498. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

Acer Aspire 3: was $329.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer a cheap Windows laptop then Amazon has this Acer Aspire 3 on sale for just under $300. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a decent level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough space for your most important files and applications. Modern WiFi 6 tech for a reliable wireless connection and 8.5 hours of battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $364.99 now $159 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum on sale for $159 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV and a TechRadar Choice award winner - and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Amazon. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply, the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If it's the best noise cancelation you want (and excellent sound and smart features), you can't do better, as our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes clear. Have we seen them this cheap before? No – today's Black Friday deal is a record-low price.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Back to top ⤴

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: under $25

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $15.99 - only $1 more than the record-low price we saw at last year's Black Friday sale. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $18.25 at Amazon

The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $22. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $36.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

These best-selling coffee mugs would make a great gift idea, and Amazon's Black Friday sale has the set on sale for just $24.99. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the cheapest price you can find. The compact indoor HD camera features two-way audio and night vision and will alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $21.99 at Amazon. Great for upcoming holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Bedsure Fleece Bed Blankets Queen Size: was $39.99 now $20.89 at Amazon

This cozy (and large) fleece blanket has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's now on sale for just $20.89 for Black Friday. Available in several different color choices, the queen-size blanket is made with premium microfiber so you can stay warm and comfortable at a super adorable price.

Back to top ⤴

Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: TVs