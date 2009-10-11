Trillian Astra review

A fantastic IM client that integrates with just about all other IMs and Facebook too. If you have one IM, you should really make it Astra

Trillian Astra instant messenger client is a fine piece of work.

It looks beautiful, works smoothly, and is one of the best ways to put a command centre on your desk – notifying you of new email, keeping track of contacts and hooking into all the best features of the main IM clients.

We've found that file transfers have a tendency to be slow, but we've never had a problem with regular chatting.

Upgrading offers a few bonus features. Activity History is probably the most useful, giving you a searchable XML-driven list of past communication rather than a simple text file. Others, like video filters or a choice of themes, are less essential.

You probably don't need to upgrade, but it's a single throwaway payment with some handy features.

There's a certain end of an era vibe from this release, if only because it's hard to imagine any company being able to spend this long working on a brand-new IM client in the future.

Still, the effort was more than worth it. Trillian Astra is excellent.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview