Avanquest WebEasy 8 Professional review

You don't need to be a web designer to use modern web-design software

Avanquest WebEasy 8 Professional
WebEasy's use of templates brings WordPress to mind, but the supplied artwork is pretty uninspiring

Our Verdict

WebEasy tries to walk the line between pro and novice software, but stumbles badly over both

For

  • Good templates
  • Well-priced

Against

  • Restrictive for advanced users
  • Confusing for novices

WebEasy 8 is a bit of a compromise for any potential website designer. More advanced users are likely to find it restrictive, as the templates are rigid and editing HTML is a tricky process.

Novice users will find the interface pretty unpleasant to use, as many of the built-in tools are difficult to find.

The Professional version of the software includes hosting for three months and a free subdomain – you'll need to look to the Platinum edition to get a proper domain included along with a full year of hosting.

There's the usual raft of site templates on offer, including a selection for iPhones and other mobiles, and they are generally of a high standard.

WebEasy 8 is a good example of a program that attempts to walk the fine line between advanced and beginner web-design tools and ends up falling into neither camp.

While there's not a great deal intrinsically wrong with the software, there's also little to make it stand out. Extended use proves to be a frustrating experience.

