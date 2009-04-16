Trending

Beringer USB Guitar Link review

Help your guitar talk to your PC

Beringer USB Guitar Link
If you have ever wanted to record your guitar to your PC then this is the gadget for you

Our Verdict

A great gadget for budding bedroom musicians wanting to get their guitar tunes on the PC with ease

For

  • Works with any guitar
  • Strong build

Against

  • Can only choose one virtual amp after 30 days
  • Software is a bit fiddly

Budding musicians looking to record guitar straight to their laptops would do well to check out Beringer's Guitar link, which enables your guitar and laptop to communicate through a USB port.

The plastic device is well made and tough enough to survive life on the move. A CD, featuring three virtual amps – from classic rock to psychedelic – is included, but after a 30 day trial period with all three, you must choose one to stick with.

Installing the software is quick and easy and we were soon recording onto our laptop using the included Audacity software. Getting some of the effects to work took some fiddling but this is still a great piece of kit for bedroom rock stars.