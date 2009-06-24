Fujifilm FinePix Z33WP review

Fujifilm's camera is little more than average, but it's inexpensive and good-looking, so is worth consideration

The FinePix Z33WP is fun, fashionable and inexpensive. Its depth rating (limited to 2 hours) is just 3m, though, and it's neither shockproof nor freezeproof. But it is ideal as a 'beach' camera for family holidays.

There's no conventional navipad; instead, the directional buttons are integrated with the rest in a grid. The buttons have a pretty heavy and vague action, too. The zoom is quite slow, despite having only a 3x range, and the Playback mode is even slower still.

The detail is in fact pretty soft. It's OK for snaps and medium-sized enlargements, but the other cameras on test are sharper. The colours have a bit of a blue tinge, and the little Z33WP did underexpose our test shot somewhat.

FAMILY FUN: Fujifilm's Z33WP won't take a beating, but a degree of waterproofing makes it great for a family beach trip

