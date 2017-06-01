Yu Yureka Black with stealthy black design, 4GB RAM launched at Rs 8,999

Yu Televentures today launched a new smartphone India called the Yureka Black. After many rumours claiming the shut down of the company, the brand rubbished the speculation with a comeback with this smartphone. Notably, the company launched its last smartphone in August 2016.

With the new Yu Yureka Black, the company aims to bring back the legacy plotted by the original Yureka smartphone back in 2014. Yu has designed the new smartphone keeping the emerging lifestyle trend in mind, which obviously mean the new device comes with a new stylish design studded in a stealthy black shell.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, Micromax and Yu Televentures, told that Yu Televentures has sold more than 3 million smartphones from the time Yu had entered the market. The company after the comeback promises to deliver unique design, better consumer experience, and aims at online domination.

Coming back to the smartphone, it features a shiny black body that looks strikingly similar to the Jet Black iPhone's finish. Having such premium design and build on such an affordable is not something we usually see in this price category.

Internals include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 clocked at 1.4Ghz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 32GB of internal storage with micro-SD card support up to 128GB. It features a 5-inch full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It runs on Android Marshmallow with a custom UI on top.

The Yu Yureka Black comes in two color variants— Chrome Black and Matte Black. It is 8.5mm thin and weighs just 142 grams.

Optics include a 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor and f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

Additionally, the device comes with a 3,000mAh battery. Sensors include a G sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and a fingerprint sensor.

The company has added some cool nifty features like long screenshot with a swipe of three fingers, lock screen gestures, one-handed UI mode. Introducing the features, the company CMCO emphasised on company’s approach to make their devices more user friendly.

Price and availability

The Yureka Black is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be up for sale exclusively on Flipkart from June 6 onwards. At this price point, it will compete with the recently launched Redmi 4 and Lenovo K6 Power.