YouTube Music rolls out to Sonos speakers

Your Sonos speakers just got a bigger music library. YouTube Music, the spin-off music-streaming service from the YouTube video platform, has now landed on Sonos speakers around the world.

Sonos is known for its high-end, premium audio speakers like the Sonos One, Sonos Beam, or Sonos Play:5 (pictured above).

The addition of YouTube Music only adds to the wide range of songs, albums, and podcasts available – with a particular focus on live performances, cover tracks, and remixes you won't always get through competing streaming services.

Using the Sonos app, you'll now be able to play YouTube Music's 'recommended' listening suggestions, new releases, top YouTube charts, personalized playlists, and the whole of your YouTube Music library.

You'll also get the benefit of YouTube Music's impressive search results system – it is owned by Google, after all – meaning you should be able to find tracks by typing in lyrics (even misheard lyrics) rather than needing the exact track name.

As with Spotify, you'll be able to listen to YouTube Music for free, although a premium subscription – for $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 – will net you ad-free listening. You can sign up for a three-month free trial if you're not sure, too.

Loud and crowded

There's no shortage of music streaming services out there, and YouTube Music launched into a market already saturated with Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Google Play is technically a competitor to the Google-owned YouTube Music, although they each have their own respective libraries – and it's possible we'll see the services merge more in the future. For now though, the addition of YouTube Music gives Sonos customers more options than ever.