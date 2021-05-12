You can now receive funds from the US on Google Pay

Google Pay is undoubtedly one of the most preferred payment methods even since UPI was introduced in India. Apart from UPI transactions, the payment app is also mostly used to transfer money among friends and family pan India. A new integration to the app will now allow users of Google Pay application in the US to transfer money to Indian Google Pay users.

Google has partnered with Western Union and Wise to make this money transfer possible. Currently, the Google Pay users in the US will be able to transfer money from the US to India and Singapore Google Pay users only. By the end of the year, Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise.

How to transfer money from US to India via Google Pay

Search for the Google Pay user you want to send money Tap on “Pay” Select either Western Union or Wise Follow the steps on-screen steps to complete the payment

As a part of the introductory offer, Google Pay will allow unlimited free transfers when sending money with Western Union and with Wise, the transfer will be free for new customers on transfers up to $500. This offer will be valid till June 16.

Google also said that people around the world send nearly $700 billion to friends and relatives in their home countries, which pay for essential expenditures like healthcare, education, bills and more. A recent Mastercard study showed that 73% of people regularly send money abroad. This new feature on the Google Pay app should help lakhs of Indians who are staying in the USA. This should also save time and effort as the process is now simple and straightforward.

Thanks to its new redesign and feature-rich app, the app has been downloaded more than 10 crore times. For those who are unaware, Google also unified the app across multiple countries and made a single Google Pay application.

