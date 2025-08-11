Google Finance wants to start using AI to solve all your money questions

Google is testing new AI features within Google Finance

US users can ask detailed questions about the financial world

AI will also generate charts and bring in real-time market data

Google is rolling out a new core upgrade across its Google Finance platform which will see AI tools become more embedded into how it works.

Google Finance is a market data and news service that shows real-time quotes, charts and headlines across stocks, funds, indices and some cryptocurrencies for users looking to manage their watchlists or portfolios.

A new AI-powered experience, which will first be rolling out across the US, now enables users to analyze and understand their data even better with natural language interaction.

"Now, you can ask detailed questions about the financial world and get a comprehensive AI response," Search Principal Engineer Barine Tee explained in a blog post.

Tee continued to explain how users can interact with all their data in one hit with AI, rather than having to individually analyze each stock.

Generative AI is also used to build charts to help users understand and visualize their data even better. "You can view technical indicators, like moving average envelopes, or adjust the display to see candlestick charts and more," Tee added.

The third and final AI-powered update to Google Finance promises to tie in real-time market data into a new live news feed.

Although users are set to see the changes this week, Tee noted that the company is only testing AI within Google Finance, suggesting that changes could be made if things don't quite work out.

In a separate post covering more of Google's AI developments over recent weeks, the company wrote: "In July, we focused heavily on not only expanding access to our AI tools by bringing them to more people and devices, but also making sure those tools are truly useful for all those new people who are gaining access to our latest offerings."