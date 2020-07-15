Xiaomi's next high-end smartphone could bring 120W fast charging

All of a sudden the smartphone market is now moving to faster-charging solutions . After Realme, Oppo, and iQoo now, Xiaomi is set to join the party with its 120W fast charging technology.

A new Xiaomi device has received 3C certificate which reveals that the handset will sport a 120W fast charging solution in the box. It is rated at 20V with 6A max output which sums up to 120W. On paper, with a 4,000mAh battery, the 120W fast charger could charge the device completely in just under 15 minutes. A quick 5 minutes can take the device up to 50%.

The Xiaomi device could be launched as early as August with 120W charger in-box. Xiaomi is not a player in the fast charger market, in fact, it has already showcased the 100W fast charging solution back in 2019 itself and the same went for mass production recently.

The model number of the Xiaomi phone here is “M2007J1SC”, which according to Digital chat station , is a flagship smartphone with 5G connectivity. So, this device could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. A recent report also suggested that Xiaomi is working on yet another 108MP camera phone along with two 64MP camera phones and one of these phones could sport the new fast charger.

Currently, there are four phones from Xiaomi with 108MP primary camera and the upcoming device with the same could also sport a 120W fast charging solution with the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Apart from Xiaomi, Oppo will be showcasing its 125W charging solution today and Realme will parade its 125W solution called Super Dart tomorrow. iQoo has already confirmed that iQoo device with Flash charge 120W will be launched in August.

Going by the rumours, the 120W powered Xiaomi device will be coming under Mi Mix series or Mi 10S series and will be launched in August.